Knicks Muddy Center Outlook Further With Ariel Hukporti Free Agency Decision

As the countdown to NBA free agency continues, the New York Knicks appear to have their work cut out for them to cobble together a center rotation.

Mitchell Robinson’s Knicks future is already in doubt, following owner James Dolan’s edict to avoid the second apron and Monday's Landry Shamet re-signing.

Late Monday night, the Knicks made a surprising move by declining to tender a qualifying offer to third-string center Ariel Hukporti, according to ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill. Hukporti’s qualifying offer was worth $2.65 million for the 2026-27 season. This move makes him an unrestricted free agent.

Hukporti has appeared in 79 regular season games across two seasons with the Knicks and shown flashes of being a rotation-worthy center. The 58th overall pick in the 2024 draft, Hukporti’s play is rarely loud, but he is a solid rebounder, defender and screener, plays hard, and doesn’t make many mistakes. He contributed some valuable postseason minutes when called upon, including during the championship-sealing Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

With Robinson increasingly looking likely to leave New York, Hukporti seemed like a safer bet to return, due to his familiarity with the Knicks and potential to be a solid-enough backup center.

Hukporti’s free agency may be a calculated gamble

Letting Hukporti become an unrestricted free agent may be a calculated gamble by the Knicks, and it doesn’t mean that he is absolutely gone.

According to Jeremy Cohen of Knicks Film School, Hukporti’s minimum salary for next season would be $2.45 million. For a team trying to avoid the second apron, $200,000 could make a difference in building out the roster.

It’s possible that the Knicks and Hukporti already have an understanding that they would decline to give him his qualifying offer, but would re-sign him for the minimum. The savings are notable for staying under the second apron, but they’re largely negligible for Hukporti.

Of course, letting Hukporti hit the open market is also a risk. A reliable backup center can be a big deal in the NBA, and it’s possible that another team could think Hukporti is worth a gamble on a bigger, longer deal than a minimum. That would require a bit of a leap of faith by another team, but the Knicks are also now the reigning champions. Other teams may take the opportunity to weaken the Knicks and take a flyer on an interesting center.

Beyond Hukporti, the Knicks also need to find a replacement for Robinson if Robinson does indeed leave in free agency. Veteran center Kevon Looney has been one rumored name. The 30-year-old Looney is a solid backup who’d bring veteran presence to the locker room and sound defense. Jock Landale has also been mentioned as a replacement, though he could receive bigger offers.

The Knicks front office has proven to have backup plans to their backup plans. But as free agency nears, figuring out their center rotation will almost surely be their top priority.