The NBA schedule makers have a difficult job, but some dates lend themselves to certain matchups. It probably wasn't even a person who first came up with the idea of the Knicks hosting the Pacers Sunday night in what ended up being a win; more likely an algorithm.

After the 2026 Knicks' title run, you knew the NBA would have them hosting a holiday-season game at Madison Square Garden against the one player who nearly derailed their title hopes. No, not Victor Wembanyama.

The Atlanta Hawks were the only team to knock New York off more than once, with CJ McCollum putting them to the sword both times, scoring 27 points per game in the first three games of the series, while hitting game-winning shots in two of them.



Perhaps even more egregious to Knicks fans, he took a shot at Jalen Brunson after Game 1, claiming the Knicks' captain faked his reactions to contact so much that "he thought we were on Broadway."

McCollum arrived last year in the Trae Young trade and fit in from the jump, shooting more like 2021-era Young than Young has since then. This season, McCollum's minutes are a little down, and his production -- slightly.

McCollum is Atlanta's third banana, behind Jalen Johnson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. You'd expect his numbers to drop as their young stars grow. That doesn't make him any less dangerous.

But when the Knicks and Hawks meet at the end of the month, McCollum won't be a participant. For at least the next three weeks, he's out with a strained left calf. The Knicks won't miss their springtime tormentor, though it should be noted the Hawks have won all three of their games without him.

Knicks shouldn't take Hawks lightly despite no CJ McCollum

It still figures to be a good matchup, though losing McCollum does drain a lot of the juice. Johnson and Alexander-Walker, 25 and 28, are terrific players, but don't seem the types to earn the scorn of a foaming, full-throated Garden crowd as McCollum did.

Kingston Flemings is impressive, but 19. If it's a close game late (and with the Knicks, it usually is), they'll miss McCollum's ice-water veins. The Knicks are fortunate McCollum is out. The fans aren't.

The implications of his absence could resonate farther down the road. The Knicks and Hawks are two of five teams separated by a half-game for the second- through sixth-seeds in the East, along with the Celtics, Pistons, and Heat. Early-season wins can mean a great deal when late-season tiebreakers are at stake.

The Knicks and Hawks play four times. If two teams from different divisions finish even, the first tiebreaker is head-to-head; the second is conference record. All six of New York's losses have come against Eastern teams, while Atlanta is a robust 10-2. Losing to the Hawks would stack the deck against the Knicks.

A Knicks win would keep them from falling five games behind the Hawks in the conference record- loss column. It'd affirm last spring's story about these teams: the Hawks are cute, but other than that fluke occurrence of one player hitting consecutive game-winners, they're not a real player in the East. Not a real threat to the Knicks.

The Knicks already have plenty of reasons to try to take advantage of McCollum's absence, but there's another: the difficult month of travel that awaits the Hawks. Including the Knicks, six of their next seven road games are against the Spurs, Celtics, Heat, Nuggets, and Trail Blazers, who would be 11-5 if not for Mikal Bridges breaking their hearts at the death.

The Hawks figure to take a few lumps over that stretch. They're a young team that hasn't won anything together yet. Last year, with McCollum playing, the Knicks followed his game-winners by dusting them by 16, 29, and 51 points in the playoffs. The Knicks don't want to give them any reason to think the gap has narrowed.

It's another two months before the teams next meet, too far from now to guess who'll be healthy and who won't. The Knicks are ready for whichever version of the Hawks is across the floor. If McCollum is playing that night in late January, Knicks fans might find it brings them a little spark of joy. The theater is always more fun when there's a villain to boo.

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