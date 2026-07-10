Pacome Dadiet's Summer League Could Have Knicks Trade Implications

As the Knicks take the Summer League floor on Friday, the attention will shift to the youth of this veteran-led team. However, the main focus is still on improving the main roster for a title defense.

This has prompted center trade speculation over the last few weeks, though New York has found resistance among teams to this point.

But a strong showing from one of the Knicks' younger pieces in Las Vegas could help their efforts to swing a deal, and that's where Pacôme Dadiet comes in.

A strong Summer League for Pacome Dadiet would help Knicks on trade front

On the heels of a season where Dadiet averaged just under five minutes per game, his stock isn't exactly through the roof. This makes it difficult to trade him without attaching draft capital or receiving an actual asset in return.

Yet another Summer League appearance is a chance for Dadiet to flex his muscles a bit as a third-year pro. He's going to face players who are entirely new to the league or are trying to get back in it, putting him at an advantage after two seasons spent with New York.

After logging a staggering 23.1 ppg for the Knicks' G League team across 15 games this past season, there's reason to believe Dadiet could thrive in a similar environment in Vegas. That would put him on more radars with executives from every single franchise in attendance to scout their own youngsters, as well as those on other teams that could help their goals.

Dadiet becoming a better trade chip would be quietly huge for New York. Right now, he's the player the team has the most reason to move in a deal. Between his padded salary $2.98 million contract for the upcoming season and the fact that he doesn't appear to be a great fit compared to other youth on the team.

The Knicks could use his salary on their own or pair it with another player like Miles McBride to target a more premium backup center. That is the best and most realistic avenue the team has to finding a truly impactful addition in the frontcourt while navigating the second apron.

There's also not much appeal to spending more time developing Dadiet, who's on the bottom rung, with Mohamed Diawara and Tyler Kolek seeming more significant to the team's long-term outlook. The team is clearly all-in on the veteran approach, so having two promising developmental projects is more than enough, especially since the luxury third (Dadiet) could be used to get more proven help.

Any Dadiet trade hopes fall flat, though, if he doesn't perform at Summer League. Right now, he's just not that attractive with little to show for his first two NBA seasons. So even attached with potentially multiple second-rounders, no team is really going to feel like helping New York out by taking him back in a deal and/or sending an impactful center out as well.

But if Dadiet goes on to be a star in Las Vegas, he's going to drum up actual interest. Other franchises could then feel like they're getting a good deal if he's part of a swap, making them more willing to agree if the defending champs come calling.

There should be no shortage of opportunities for Dadiet in the Summer League as one of the headlining players on the roster and the trade potential for the Knicks if he does well. This sets the stage for him to improve his value in the coming days if all goes as hoped.