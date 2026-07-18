Knicks' Summer League Finale Was Biggest Jack Kayil Hint Yet

The Knicks weren't playing for much on Friday in their Summer League consolation game, but it was still one last chance to evaluate their youngsters ahead of the season.

The most notable footnote from New York's finale was the fact rookie Jack Kayil played only 10 minutes and was benched for most of the second half, despite being one of the team's bright spots in Las Vegas.

While the decision seems a bit puzzling, it could point to the organization's broader plans for the German product.

Jack Kayil's Knicks Summer League benching could point to him heading back overseas

The biggest question surrounding Kayil since he was drafted is whether he'll be spending his rookie season with the Knicks or being stashed overseas for another year. Though he's spoken out against the latter, there's been rumblings New York would go that route, especially since he's still in need of some development.

However, Kayil's strong Summer League made many wonder if he'd played his way into sticking around. His scoring confidence, knack for playmaking and flashes on defense positioned him as a young player worth keeping in-house.

Jack Kayil today



19 points

4 assists

3 steals

6-13 FG

3-7 3P



Hooping pic.twitter.com/EVOZTcNdJZ — Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) July 13, 2026

Yet, the pendulum appears to have swung back in the other direction after Friday's benching. If the team truly was looking for Kayil to stick around, they would've had every reason to let him get more reps against NBA-like competition.

Notably, this is exactly what they did with Summer League stud and fellow rookie Tyler Nickel. Despite him already proving himself as a legitimate three-point marksman and being a shoo-in for either a two-way or standard contract, the Vanderbilt alum still played a whopping (and team-high) 30 minutes on Friday in a game with the lowest stakes imaginable.

This paints a stark contrast that also appears to line up with what most realize. There's Nickel being groomed to have some kind of NBA role right away as a rookie given his pedigree and standout play in Vegas. Then on the other hand there's Kayil, who's still mostly an unknown and who likely was drafted because there's stash possibilities with him.

All benching Kayil did was open up playing time for some of the quietest players in Vegas like Will Johnston, Treysen Eaglestaff and Erik Reynolds II, all of whom combined for a total of just three points on Friday. Those minutes would've been much more well spent on letting Kayil build some extra confidence in his new potential league.

Now, the writing appears to be on the wall for Kayil. New York can opt to send him back overseas, assuming it feels like it doesn't have the capacity to give him the full development he needs.

That'd also allow the Knicks to free up a two-way contract spot that Kayil otherwise would take up, which can then be used on adding multiple centers with experience while also bringing Nickel into the fold.

The task of developing one rookie during a title defense may feel less daunting than two. And given the team's current hole at third-string center, carrying several frontcourt options would set up New York to have a better chance at determining who fits best behind Andre Drummond.

While Kayil was a pleasant suprise in Vegas, his NBA dream might be put on pause again in favor of the greater good that could do for the Knicks as they seek to repeat.