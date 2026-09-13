Mohamed Diawara Might Be in More Knicks Danger Than Realized

Last season, only five NBA players aged 20 or younger took at least 130 three-pointers and made at least 37% of them.

Kon Knueppel seems destined for stardom in Charlotte. Egor Dëmin is one of Brooklyn’s few foundational talents. Bub Carrington gives Washington fans reason to dream better days are due sooner than later. Kasparas Jakučionis showed Miami enough his rookie year to secure a spot in this year’s rotation, even with Giannis Antetokounmpo in town.

The fifth player, the Knicks' Mohamed Diawara, is not only far from a rotation lock, but he may be better used as a trade piece instead. In fact, there are several reasons Diawara’s short-term future may be hazier than the other players listed above, all boiling down to one that has nothing to do with him.

Why Mohamed Diawara trade can't be ruled out for Knicks this season

The Hornets, Nets and Wizards will all consider this season a success if they’re swept in the first round of the playoffs. The Heat could lose in the second round and think themselves on the right track. But if the Knicks do anything other than repeat as champions, their season will be considered a disappointment. That, as much as anything, may be why Diawara could be a goner.

The Knicks don’t have a lot of freedom to make a trade, given their cap situation and draconian second-apron rules. They do have at least one obvious roster need: another big man.

After Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond, Diawara is tied with Pacôme Dadiet as the next-tallest Knickerbocker at 6-foot-9. That’s where the similarities between the two end, and where Diawara’s relative success could work against him.

The Knicks don’t need to make a big move, just a small one. So they’ll be looking to offload one of their smaller salaries. Most of the players who fit that bill have something about them other teams may find glaringly unappealing.

Pacome Dadiet as Ivory Coast loses to Angola 91-70:



10 points

2-9 FG

0-4 three

5 rebounds

6 assists game high pic.twitter.com/FvtSZcNqnQ — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) August 30, 2026

Miles McBride is a free agent next summer. Dadiet has only made 25% of his career threes. Tyler Kolek’s defense has kept him mostly glued to the bench for two years. Jordan Clarkson is 34.

Meanwhile, Jose Alvarado (ball-handling) and Landry Shamet (quick-release marksmanship) each offer something no other Knick can, so New York won't want to fill one hole while digging a new one.

Diawara is a perfect storm of tradeability. He has great size and length, vastly exceeded expectations as a 20-year-old three-and-D wing and is on a contract that pays him $10 million total over four years. While that archetype appeals to all 30 NBA teams, 29 of them aren’t looking to repeat as champions.

And it’s not like the Knicks haven’t continued adding or searching for more shooting at the wing. This summer they've drafted Tyler Nickel, brought back Clarkson when they didn't exactly need to, and are now being linked to a similar talent in free agent John Konchar. They even traded for promising G League shooting threat Mitchell Mascari earlier this week.

If trading Diawara alone or in package with Dadiet/McBride brings back a center who helps the Knicks repeat, neither Leon Rose nor 99% of the fanbase will care a lick how good Diawara might be in 2030.

Before the second-apron era, McBride would have been the Knicks’ most obvious trade candidate: an expiring contract and long one of the league’s most underpaid players. But not only is Diawara succeeding Deuce as a bargain buy, he’s seven inches taller and five years younger. Why would any team interested in McBride trade anything of consequence for him when they can simply sign him next summer?

Plus, Diawara makes less money the next four years than Koa Peat, the last pick in this year’s first round of the draft. What with all the financial trip wires teams now deal with, Diawara could be a godsend.

The Rose administration has excelled working within very tight financial margins. The trades for both Mikal Bridges and Jose Alvarado had experts certain McBride was a goner due to cap constraints. Deuce survived both. Diawara is an easier man to move than most, with more upside to boot.

The Knicks still have all three of their two-way contract slots open; there’s still time and space to bring in players worth taking a flyer on. They identified an early second-round prize in Deuce, then later a late second-round gem in Diawara.

If he goes on to a sparkling career elsewhere but his exit from New York helps kickstart a second title run, it’ll be a win-win for him and the Knicks.

Get Knicks On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.