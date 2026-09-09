Knicks' Priorities Are Crystal Clear in Wake of Dillon Jones Breakup

The Knicks' end of the bench suffered another loss this week, as two-way forward Dillon Jones agreed to an Exhibit-10 deal with the rival 76ers. Jones only appeared in seven games this past season and had minimal production, so it can't be chalked up as a humongous loss.

That said, Jones made a notable impact on the team off the court, as he became a trusted source of advice for Mike Brown during the team's Finals run.

The fact that New York let someone go who was a favorite of the coaching staff shows exactly where its focus is before training camp opens—and that's maintaining roster flexibility.

Letting Dillon Jones walk does Knicks more good than harm

The Knicks easily could have brought back Jones for a myriad of reasons. He clearly was in Brown's good graces. He's an intriguing youngster and a recent first-round pick who's done more than Pacôme Dadiet has in the NBA.

Perhaps best of all, he'd fit into the team's low-cost initiative since he's still eligible to sign a two-way contract. That'd allow New York to keep developing him after he had spent the back half of last season within the organization.

However, this is also a different Knicks situation than the one he joined in late January. They've now won the title and have the potential to do so again, but every team in the league is also gunning for them. That brings new pressure and an imperative to maximize the few remaining roster levers Leon Rose can pull.

As a result, even a small move like re-signing Jones to a two-way would've been difficult for New York to stomach. Though he's a young piece with potential, the reality is the Knicks need to keep their options as open as possible in the lead-up to training camp.

13 of 90 two-way slots around the NBA are currently open, including all three for the Knicks: https://t.co/ccnPsNguAL — Hoops Rumors (@HoopsRumors) September 8, 2026

Rose is in an advantageous spot with his three two-way slots still open. Most teams in the league have already filled a majority (if not all) of their spots, which creates obstacles for them in case there's an eligible two-way talent becomes available. Meanwhile, New York has no such commitments on the board right now, so it could sign someone it really likes to one of those contracts in an instant.

That potential goes away, however, if the Knicks commit to players like Jones ahead of opening night. Sure, they'd check off the box of filling their two-way spots and would lock down a familiar face over a bigger unknown, but it also could get in the way of signing a talent with more upside or a better immediate path to helping the team in 2026-27.

It's especially important for New York to maximize its remaining roster openings with a pressing need at center. The 6-foot-5 Jones wouldn't help solve any of those problems, but there could be an answer to this dilemma that arises from preseason roster cuts.

In fact, there are a couple of young bigs already available in Hunter Dickinson and Julian Reese, plus Summer League standout Liam Robbins, who'd be great fits as two-way players. The Knicks haven't even signed one of them yet, which further shows how willing they are to be patient and see if an even more alluring name pops up.

On some level, it may be surprising or even disappointing to see Jones walk, given his positives. He could've been even better in his first full season with the team and might've been able to push the team's unproven young wings.

But letting him walk out of the door, even for a rival and a minuscule contract, is a sacrifice New York had to make to boost its chances of nabbing stronger fits for two-way deals.

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