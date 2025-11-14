Knicks Release Jalen Brunson Status Before Heat Matchup

The New York Knicks suffered a setback as Jalen Brunson, their star point guard, was ruled out of tonights matchup against the Miami Heat due to a Grade 1 right ankle sprain.

Both teams are targeting a win in this Eastern Conference clash at Madison Square Garden, with playoff implications already in play.

What Is Jalen Brunson's Status?

The Knicks last matchup did not end well, and not just because they lost to the Orlando Magic. Brunson picked up the injury late in the game, when he landed awkwardly on Wendell Carter Jr.'s foot while attacking the rim with less than two minutes left.

Although he was in visible pain, Brunson finished his free throws but checked out immediately afterward, leaving the arena on crutches and in a walking boot. The medical team has diagnosed it as a Grade 1 sprain, the mildest form, but still concerning for a player who missed 15 games last season with a similar ankle issue. Initial expectations have him sidelined for at least a week, with daily evaluations to assess progress.​​

Nov 11, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts to a call in the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Without Brunson, the Knicks lose their leader and top score. Backups like Miles McBride and veteran Jordan Clarkson are likely to share point guard duties, with Tyler Kolek also an option for added minutes at the spot.

How Will Injuries Shape This Matchup?

But the other side of the injury report gives the Knicks some good relief, Miami faces even bigger troubles. The Heat are missing Bam Adebayo (toe) and Tyler Herro (ankle), who have yet to play this season.

Terry Rozier is also not with the team, while Myron Gardner and Jahmir Young (both on two-way contracts) are out. These absences have already dropped Miami's defensive rating, exposing weaknesses inside and limiting their offensive balance.​

For the Knicks, this means an easier path to attacking the rim and controlling the boards, areas where Adebayo typically dominates. The Heat’s depleted roster makes it challenging for them to match New York’s depth, especially with Julius Randle and Mikal Bridges capable of stepping up and taking on scoring responsibility. We can have Randle be aggressive, with Bridges helping create offense and defending wing threats.​

New York enters as a 5.5-point favorite, and the prediction models see them taking advantage of the Heat’s missing stars. It won’t be a blowout, but look for the Knicks to control tempo and pull out a gritty win in a lower-scoring game.

With a mostly healthy roster, New York should use this opportunity. If McBride steps up and the frontcourt stays active, the Knicks are primed to hold down the fort until Brunson is ready to return.​

