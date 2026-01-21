Bold Picks & Predictions for Knicks vs. Nets Clash

The New York Knicks are in basketball hell right now.

Losing 9 of their last 11 games, they have much needed work to do to climb out the hole they currently are in. Tonight, it starts against their crosstown rival the Brooklyn Nets.

Here's a few bold predictions for the New York based matchup:

Where the Knicks are right now:

The Nets will be coming in as a struggling team at 12-29 sitting at 13th in the Eastern Conference. On the flip side, the Knicks finished their loss versus the Dallas Mavericks playing with a sense of urgency they can carry into tonight's game. Players such as Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Deuce McBride have made it clear that its time for them to start holding themselves accountable to win games. More importantly, the Knick fans have put out it on notice they are not happy with their team.

For the second straight night the Knicks hear loud boos from the MSG crowd. pic.twitter.com/EhWBDKCios — KNICKS BEAST (@KnicksBeast) January 19, 2026

The Knicks will have their full team available, and with the state they are in right now. I believe they will play a sense of desperation basketball putting the little brother Brooklyn Nets out of their misery early.

In game predictions:

Jalen Brunson will have a subtle, but efficient scoring night. Focusing more on sharp shooting guards like McBride and Jordan Clarkson to get their looks which will energize the crowd.

From the jump, Karl Anthony-Towns will set the tone offensively with scoring which will open up role players to get good shot attempts. O.G. Anunoby/ Mikal Bridges will take the assignment on Michael Porter Jr. which will not be an easy task, but if they neutralize him early than the Nets don't have another scoring threat to counteract that. Especially with Nets guard Cam Thomas getting inconsistent minutes.

However, the Knicks will need to do what head coach Mike Brown emphasized in last postgames press conference. "Do your job early'". That should be the message starting tonight because if they don't than the game can drag on longer than it needs to, which will be the last thing they need.

End result

On paper, the Nets are not strong on paper, but the way the Knicks have been playing as of late gives even the non-competitive teams confidence they can pull out a win.

The physicality will be met early from the jump as well as the energy will carry on. A subtle victory is not enough. The Knicks will be out looking for blood and they will put away the Nets early within the first half.

Score Prediction: Knicks 122 Nets 100

