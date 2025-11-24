Knicks Reveal Mitchell Robinson Status Before Nets Clash

The New York Knicks have listed center Mitchell Robinson as questionable for tonight's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets due to an illness. The 7-footer's availability remains a game-time decision as the Knicks look to extend their winning streak against their crosstown rivals.

Mitchell Robinson Added to Injury Report With Illness

According to a post from New York Basketball's official X account, the Knicks have designated Robinson as questionable for tonight's contest at Barclays Center.

Knicks now say Mitchell Robinson QUESTIONABLE tonight at Nets — illness pic.twitter.com/LoPcmkKQFM — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 24, 2025

Robinson was a late addition to the injury report, presumably after waking up under the weather. His status will be determined closer to the 7:30 PM ET tip-off.

The illness represents an unexpected setback for a player who has already been carefully managed this season. Robinson has averaged 16.8 minutes across eight November appearances, posting 4.0 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while shooting over 65 percent from the field. His limited role reflects the Knicks' cautious approach with their rim protector.

If Robinson sits, the Knicks could turn to Guerschon Yabusele and possibly Ariel Hukporti to fill the frontcourt minutes. New York will already be without guard Landry Shamet, who suffered a right shoulder sprain against Orlando, and forward OG Anunoby remains sidelined with a hamstring strain.

Robinson's defensive presence would be particularly valuable against a Nets team struggling offensively at 109.8 points per game. In the previous meeting on November 9, he posted a plus-40 rating in just 17 minutes during the Knicks' 134-98 blowout victory.

Why the Knicks Are Being Cautious With Robinson

The careful management of Robinson's minutes stems from his surgically repaired left ankle. The 27-year-old underwent surgery roughly 18 months ago, limiting him to just 17 appearances during the 2024-25 season. New York held him out of the season opener and a few regular-season games under what they termed "left ankle injury management."

The team has emphasized these absences are precautionary rather than responses to acute injuries. Coaching and performance staff have indicated this monitoring could continue throughout the year, with Robinson potentially sitting when necessary even if technically capable of playing.

Robinson signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Knicks in July 2022. His elite efficiency as a rim-running finisher and shot-blocking specialist makes him a key piece of the franchise's long-term plans, but only if they can keep him healthy for meaningful games down the stretch.

The Knicks will look to improve their 1-5 road record against a Brooklyn team that has lost 11 consecutive games to New York dating back to February 2023. Robinson's game-time status adds intrigue to a matchup where the Nets are desperate to snap a seven-game home losing streak.

