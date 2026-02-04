Nuggets Might End Knicks Seven-Game Win Streak

Seven straight wins have the New York Knicks playing their best basketball of the season. Tonight, that streak faces its stiffest challenge when Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets visit Madison Square Garden.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ win against Washington wasn’t without a cost. Both Josh Hart and Mohamed Diawara suffered ankle injuries and are considered day-to-day. Hart suffered his injury in the third quarter when he was trying to block a shot, and Diawara had his ankle twisted in the second.

Miles McBride is still not playing due to his own ankle problem. Mitchell Robinson is back after he was rested for the Wizards game, which now gives New York some frontcourt ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌help.

Denver​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ just lost two games in a row but they are still a very strong team. Jokic came back from missing 16 games and scored 31 points right away in the game against the Clippers. The player who has won the MVP award three times is currently averaging a triple-double and also shooting over 60% from the field. Jamal Murray provides a second elite scorer for them, and even though the Nuggets have not been doing well lately, they still have a 19-7 record on the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌road.

The Knicks have built this streak on defense. New York held five of its last seven opponents under 100 points after doing so just three times in their first 43 games. The Kings, Raptors, Trail Blazers, Lakers and Wizards all struggled to score against the new defensive scheme installed by coordinator Brendan O'Connor.

Knicks Defense Faces Real Test Against Elite Offense

Jan 30, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball against Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The three-point line has been key to the turnaround. Teams are shooting poorly from deep against New York during the streak. Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby are flying around on the perimeter, and even Jalen Brunson has stepped up his defensive effort. Coach Mike Brown went out of his way to praise Brunson, saying people have underestimated his defensive ability for years.

Jokic and Murray will test whether that improvement is real. Denver scored 121 points in Detroit despite losing, showing their offensive firepower remains intact. The Nuggets aren't going to be intimidated by a hot streak or a loud Garden crowd.

Landry Shamet has been scorching from three during the winning streak. But the Knicks need more than hot shooting. Towns and Brunson have to dominate on both ends while dealing with Denver's elite offense, and Robinson needs to stay out of foul trouble against Jokic.

This isn't just about tonight. The Knicks head to Detroit later this week to face the conference-leading Pistons, who demolished them 121-90 last month. Two games against the best teams in each conference will reveal whether this defensive turnaround can hold up or if New York just had a nice run against weaker competition.

