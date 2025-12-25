Donte DiVincenzo Return to Knicks Faces Major Trade Obstacles

New York Knicks fans can stop dreaming about a Donte DiVincenzo reunion. SNY's Ian Begley made it clear this week that trade talk between New York and Minnesota has gone nowhere, and both sides view a deal as highly unlikely.

Recent reports suggested the Knicks had exploratory discussions with Minnesota about DiVincenzo's availability. The Timberwolves reportedly sent several trade proposals to New York's front office, though the sides never came close to an agreement. That generated buzz among fans hoping to see their former favorite back in blue and orange.

The appeal is obvious. DiVincenzo set a franchise record with 283 three-pointers during the 2023-24 season and averaged 15.5 points while shooting 40 percent from deep. His return would finally unite the Villanova quartet of DiVincenzo, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges on the same roster.

Ahead of Knicks-Timberwolves tonight...how likely is a return to New York for Donte DiVincenzo?



"I haven't heard that there's anything significant going on right now...both sides are downplaying the possibility of it" - @IanBegley



Ian, @Krisplashed, and @sportyspicce on The… pic.twitter.com/Cwdh8NTTZ3 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) December 23, 2025

But Begley's reporting suggests those hopes are misplaced. He dug into the situation from both sides and found nothing substantial happening between the two teams.

"I've dug around on this a little bit, and I have not, from either side, haven't heard that there's anything significant going on right now," Begley said on December 24. "And basically, both sides are kind of downplaying the possibility of it. Neither side sees it as a realistic endpoint right now."

Why the Knicks Can't Make a DiVincenzo Trade Work

Mike Brown | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The salary matching creates major problems for New York. DiVincenzo earns roughly $11.9 million this season, which means the Knicks need to send out similar money. Their second-apron status prevents them from combining contracts or taking back more salary than they send out.

Begley explained the issue during his podcast. Any package for DiVincenzo would require New York to include either Mitchell Robinson or Josh Hart. The Knicks won't trade Hart, who shares deep Villanova connections with Brunson and has become essential to their rotation.

Robinson's $12.9 million salary would work from a numbers standpoint. But the center ranks fourth in the NBA in offensive rebounding and provides rim protection the team needs. Moving him for a guard doesn't make sense when the Knicks are already exploring other backcourt options like Sacramento's Keon Ellis.

The Knicks also lack the draft capital to sweeten any offer. Minnesota reportedly wants the protected first-round pick New York is owed by Washington. Giving up future assets for a guard who already played here once doesn't match what the front office wants to do.

DiVincenzo's Strong Play Makes Minnesota Less Willing to Deal

Donte DiVincenzo | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

DiVincenzo's first season with the Timberwolves didn't go as planned after arriving in the Karl-Anthony Towns blockbuster. He came off the bench for most of the year and averaged 11.7 points across 62 games. When he did start, however, the numbers looked much better. DiVincenzo averaged 14.6 points while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from three in his 10 starts.

This season tells a completely different story. DiVincenzo has started all 30 games for Minnesota and is averaging 14.0 points with 3.1 three-pointers per game at a 38.5 percent clip. His defense has been solid, and the Timberwolves are significantly better when he's on the floor.

Minnesota needs his shooting. Beyond DiVincenzo and Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves lack reliable perimeter threats in their starting lineup. Trading away their most consistent shooter would hurt their spacing and make Edwards' job harder.

The Timberwolves also pursued DiVincenzo for over a year before finally landing him in the Towns deal. They're not giving up on him right when he's found his rhythm in his second season with the team.

New York's front office likes their current roster. The team is 20-9 and sits second in the Eastern Conference with strong championship odds heading into the second half of the season. While they might pursue upgrades before the February 5 deadline, DiVincenzo isn't on that list unless something dramatic changes between now and then.

