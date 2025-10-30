Draymond Green Rips Knicks Over Championship Contender Claims
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has made shocking claims about the New York Knicks' championship potential on his latest podcast episode.
The four-time NBA champion directly attacked the Knicks, saying they lack what it takes to compete at the highest level. Green's comments came after he initially criticized the entire Eastern Conference, but this time he zeroed in specifically on New York's roster and defensive mindset.
Are the Knicks Really Championship Contenders?
Draymond Green didn't shy away from his criticism during The Draymond Green Show. He was very clear about what he thinks of the Knicks' chances.
"Personally, the Knicks, I just don't believe that they're contenders," Green said on his podcast. "I don't think they have what it takes to win at the highest level. I think you can stifle their offense and make it hard on them."
Green went even deeper with his concerns about New York's defense.
"And I just think ultimately, guys that don't really want to defend, it makes it tough to win at the highest level. And so that's kind of my question with the Knicks. The Rockets," Green explained.
These words hit hard because Green is speaking from experience as a four-time champion and defensive expert. He believes the Knicks simply don't have the right defensive approach to win a championship.
Why Did Green Target the Knicks Directly This Time?
Earlier in the season, Draymond Green made broader comments about the entire Eastern Conference. He said no team in the East could compete with the top teams in the West at a championship level. However, he has now moved beyond general criticism and directly attacked the Knicks specifically.
This escalation shows Green is focused on New York as a real threat, or rather, as a team he doesn't believe is a real threat. His comments come with a history of tension between Green and the Knicks organization, making his words even more significant.
Knicks Facing Real Struggles on Court
Green's criticism comes at a tough time for the Knicks. The team recently lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 121-111 on October 29, dropping from 2-0 to 2-2. New York led 71-59 at halftime but completely fell apart in the second half, getting outscored 62-40.
Karl-Anthony Towns continues to struggle with just eight points on 2-for-12 shooting against the Bucks. His shooting percentages this season remain low at 35.2 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range. These offensive struggles, combined with defensive breakdowns, are proving Green's point about the Knicks' challenges.
The early season has exposed real weaknesses in New York's game, making Green's criticism harder to ignore for Knicks fans.
