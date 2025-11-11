Michael Ray Robinson, known to many as "Sugar Ray" has sadly passed away at the age of 70. Robinson was a legendary player of his time. With a short career, playing only eight seasons, he managed to make the most of it and became a tremendous two-way guard. Sugar Ray finished his career as a four-time all-star, 1979-1980 assist leader, three-time steals leader and a member of the All-NBA defensive team twice.

Robinson played four seasons with the New York Knicks, four with the New Jersey Nets and half of a season with the Golden State Warriors. It was in New York where Robinson made a name for himself.

The Knicks selected Robinson with the fourth pick in the 1978 NBA Draft out of Montana. In his collegiate career, Robinson averaged an impressive 17 points per game on 49% from the field. After a fairly slow start in his rookie year, in his second NBA season is where Robinson became a household name for the New York fanbase.

Richardson's Breakout Campaign

In his sophomore campaign, Richardson broke out for the Knicks. Increasing his points per game by almost nine points, Richardson became the full time starter for New York. Richardson finished the season with averages of 15.3 points per game, 6.6 rebounds and a league leading 10.1 assists per game. Not only was Richardson effective being the floor general, he was also a pesky defender, leading the NBA with 3.2 steals per game. Richardson was awarded his first all-star nod while also finishing on the All-NBA defensive first team.

In his third NBA season, Richardson went on to repeat the same success he had the previous year. Finishing with averages of 16.4 points, 7.9 assists, 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game. He would recieve his second consecutive all-star nod to go along with another All-NBA defensive first team. For the first time in his career, Richardson received MVP votes, finishing 17th in the prestigious award voting. Richardson would also get his first taste of playoff basketball. Unfortunately, the Knicks were eliminated by the Chicago Bulls in the first round. This would be Richardson's only playoff appearance in a Knicks uniform.

In his fourth and final season in a Knicks uniform, Richardson would finish averaging a 17.9 points which at this point was a career-high. The combo guard would also contribute 6.9 rebounds, seven assists and 2.6 steals per game.

As the NBA mourns another passing of a legendary player that gave it his all, Richardson's contributions to the game will forever be remembered. It is safe to say Michael "Sugar Ray" Richardson set the tone on what it truly means to be a two-way guard.

