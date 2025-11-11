Knicks Release Mitchell Robinson's Injury Status vs. Grizzlies

The New York Knicks have listed Mitchell Robinson as questionable for tonight's home game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Robinson is managing a left ankle injury as the team takes a cautious approach with their defensive anchor heading into a challenging stretch.​

Robinson's Status for Back-to-Back Games

Robinson is questionable for the matchup with left ankle injury management. This game kicks off a tough back-to-back set for the Knicks, who will travel to Orlando to face the Magic the next night. The team is being extra careful with Robinson's workload during these compressed schedules.​

Mitchell Robinson is QUESTIONABLE Tuesday (left ankle injury management)



1st game of back to back (Grizzlies then Magic)



No one else on Knicks injury report

Tonight could see Robinson sit out one leg of the back-to-back to preserve his health for the long season ahead.​

Robinson's Facebook Message

Yesterday, Robinson posted on Facebook with a simple but meaningful message: "Just gotta Stay healthy."

The post demonstrated his awareness of the importance of his availability to the team's success. Fans responded positively, encouraging the big man to take his time and not rush back to the court.

Mitchell Robinson on Facebook:

Clean Injury Report for New York

The good news is that Robinson is the only Knick on the injury report. Everyone else is healthy and available to play against Memphis. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will be missing several key players, including Brandon Clarke, Zach Edey, Ty Jerome, Javon Small, and Scotty Pippen Jr.. This gives New York a significant advantage even if Robinson can't suit up.

Robinson's Ankle Issue Explained

Robinson's left ankle has been problematic since the offseason, when he underwent surgery. He missed the first four games of the season, dealing with the same left ankle injury management. The Knicks are managing his minutes carefully rather than putting him on a strict restriction.​

The team wants Robinson fresh for a playoff run, so they're resting him strategically during regular season stretches like back-to-backs. His injury history makes the medical staff cautious about pushing him too hard, too soon.​

When Robinson has played, he's been excellent. Against Brooklyn on November 9, he grabbed eight rebounds in just 17 minutes while shooting a perfect 4-for-4 from the field. He also added two blocks and finished with an incredible plus-40 rating in the Knicks' dominant 134-98 victory.​

Mitchell Robinson in 17 minutes vs the Nets:



8 PTS

8 REBS

2 BLKS

2 STLS



The blockness monster is back!

His performance against Minnesota on November 5 was even more impressive in one category. Robinson pulled down nine offensive rebounds in just 16 minutes of action. He was so productive that even he seemed surprised by the numbers, posting on social media about the eye-popping stat line.​

If Robinson sits out, Josh Hart will likely see more frontcourt minutes, and Ariel Hukporti could enter the rotation. The Knicks have the depth to handle his absence, but they'd obviously prefer having their rim protector available against Memphis.​

The team will make a final decision closer to tipoff at Madison Square Garden.

