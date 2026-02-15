Jalen Brunson Exposes Which Knicks Teammate Annoys Him Most
In this story:
Over the past seasons, Jalen Brunson has been the key factor behind the Knicks' turning into a real contender.
At the same time, he has become one of the league’s most consistently quotable players. If you hand him a mic, put a Knicks logo in front of him and a familiar face beside him, you can bet something will go viral.
And once again, that is what happened at the 2026 All-Star Weekend. Brunson was asked who the Knicks’ most “annoying” personality was and, as expected, his response was that of the teammate whom the Knicks fans already knew the answer.
Brunson’s ‘Most Annoying’ Pick
This NBA post shows a funny moment from All-Star Weekend 2026 when DeMarcus Cousins asks Brunson who is the most annoying person in the Knicks locker room.
Brunson doesn’t look scared, but he tries to avoid saying the name.
"I'm not going to say his name, but No. 3 on the Knicks. He's the most annoying person ever."
No one needed a Knicks roster sheet to figure out that it was Josh Hart he had in mind, his partner in crime from Villanova to New York.
It was just another instalment of a constant joke that has kind of turned into its own Knicks subplot.
From Butt Taps To NBA Cup Chaos
Brunson's punch was kind of expected. Hart has been making a bit of a second career out of getting on his nerves off-camera.
In 2025, Brunson unexpectedly cursed during a postgame live TV interview on MSG. It was not directed at the reporter but at Hart, who had just sneaked in a butt tap during the hit and had been called a "f------ a--hole" for his trouble.
A few months later, Hart, in a playoff press conference, openly tried to order Uber Eats while Brunson sat next to him stone-faced, then hit him with a one-liner when a reporter thought he was tweeting. The whole room laughed; Brunson hit him with an all-time eye roll.
Then there is the moment that Brunson basically pointed to while talking at All-Star: the infamous NBA Cup celebration.
After the Knicks' Cup-winning game against the Spurs, the cameras showed Hart stuffing a thumb inappropriately, which made the Cup MVP jump forward in shock as the clip instantly went viral.
Hart then posted it on X, saying, "D---. In 4k... IT WAS AI", a line that has basically become Knicks Twitter legend.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Jayesh Pagar is currently pursuing Sports Journalism from the London School of Journalism and brings four years of experience in sports media coverage. He has contributed extensively to NBA, WNBA, college basketball, and college football content.