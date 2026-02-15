Jalen Brunson Exposes Which Knicks Teammate Annoys Him Most

Over​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the past seasons, Jalen Brunson has been the key factor behind the Knicks' turning into a real contender.

At the same time, he has become one of the league’s most consistently quotable players. If you hand him a mic, put a Knicks logo in front of him and a familiar face beside him, you can bet something will go viral.

And once again, that is what happened at the 2026 All-Star Weekend. Brunson was asked who the Knicks’ most “annoying” personality was and, as expected, his response was that of the teammate whom the Knicks fans already knew the answer.

Brunson’s ‘Most Annoying’ Pick

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ NBA post shows a funny moment from All-Star Weekend 2026 when DeMarcus Cousins asks Brunson who is the most annoying person in the Knicks locker room.

Brunson doesn’t look scared, but he tries to avoid saying the name.

"I'm not going to say his name, but No. 3 on the Knicks. He's the most annoying person ever."

"I'm not going to say his name, but number 3 on the Knicks... he's the most annoying person ever."



- @jalenbrunson1



anything to say @joshhart?? 😆 pic.twitter.com/FM9qjum9hb — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2026

No one needed a Knicks roster sheet to figure out that it was Josh Hart he had in mind, his partner in crime from Villanova to New York.

It was just another instalment of a constant joke that has kind of turned into its own Knicks ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌subplot.

From Butt Taps To NBA Cup Chaos

Dec 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) holds the MVP trophy after winning the Emirates NBA Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brunson's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ punch was kind of expected. Hart has been making a bit of a second career out of getting on his nerves off-camera.

In 2025, Brunson unexpectedly cursed during a postgame live TV interview on MSG. It was not directed at the reporter but at Hart, who had just sneaked in a butt tap during the hit and had been called a "f------ a--hole" for his trouble.

"F**king a**hole"



–– Jalen Brunson to his butt tapper pic.twitter.com/RXzhS4p8R2 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) February 4, 2025

A few months later, Hart, in a playoff press conference, openly tried to order Uber Eats while Brunson sat next to him stone-faced, then hit him with a one-liner when a reporter thought he was tweeting. The whole room laughed; Brunson hit him with an all-time eye roll.

Stefan Bondy: "I thought you were tweeting"



Josh Hart: "Oh nah I was trying to order some Uber Eats"



Jalen Brunson: 😒



Josh: (keeps ordering) pic.twitter.com/cgeekAG8jy — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 8, 2025

Then there is the moment that Brunson basically pointed to while talking at All-Star: the infamous NBA Cup celebration.

After the Knicks' Cup-winning game against the Spurs, the cameras showed Hart stuffing a thumb inappropriately, which made the Cup MVP jump forward in shock as the clip instantly went viral.

Hart then posted it on X, saying, "D---. In 4k... IT WAS AI", a line that has basically become Knicks Twitter ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌legend.

Nah Josh Hart is OUT OF POCKET for this 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JmblGQGNmC — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) December 17, 2025

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!