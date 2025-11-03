Josh Hart’s Cryptic Tweet Has Knicks Fans Wondering
Josh Hart posted a tweet that left New York Knicks fans confused for a moment.
"Just throw the season away," he wrote, leading many fans to immediately think he meant the Knicks.
But Hart wasn't talking about New York basketball; he was likely venting about his beloved Washington Commanders, his NFL team from D.C.
The Commanders are having a disappointing season and Hart's frustration is totally understandable. His team is struggling hard, which explains why he posted this cryptic message without any explanation. Knicks fans quickly realized what was happening and found the whole situation hilarious.
Fans React With Humor to Josh Hart's Tweet
The replies to Hart's tweet were entertaining and showed how much fans care about him. One fan perfectly captured the moment by saying, "Posting this without context even though real ones know this is about the Commanders is hilarious."
Another fan added, "I know you're talking about the Commanders but this is a crazy noti," proving that most people figured out he was talking about football pretty quickly.
One fan even posted a meme saying "Knick fans rn" with a help sign, perfectly showing the panic before people realized the truth.
Some fans tried to be supportive, saying, "I know you are referring to your Commies. Not getting the wrong idea. Knicks still got season left, make the best of it."
One hilarious response read, "For a sec I thought you was talking about us but you mean your commanders lol. I was scared Josh lol."
Another fan joked, "I already dropped you in Fantasy, you ain't gotta tell me," showing people were having fun with the moment.
Some fans loved the whole situation, saying "This is either a commanders tweet or a sassy response to some Knicks fans talking crazy and either way I love it."
Hart's Injury Issues
What many fans don't realize is that Hart has been dealing with serious injury problems this season. He's battling a nerve injury in his shooting hand that's been affecting his game. The injury originally happened during the 2024 playoffs and he re-injured it during preseason.
"My nerve hasn't fully gotten back to what it was before, There's a little bit of tingling, a little bit of numbness in part of my hand. Hopefully, at some point, that nerve will get back, hopefully sooner rather than later. Right now, it's a process," Hart said after the Knicks vs Bulls game.
Hart's cryptic tweet reminded everyone why he's such a popular personality in the NBA. His unfiltered reactions to life, whether it's about his football team or basketball, make him relatable to fans everywhere.
