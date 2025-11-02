Knicks Have Perfect Revenge Opportunity Against Injury-Plagued Bulls
The New York Knicks are ready to bounce back. After getting embarrassed by the Chicago Bulls just one day ago on Halloween night, New York gets an immediate chance for revenge tonight at Madison Square Garden.
But here's the good news for the Knicks: the Bulls are dealing with a massive injury problem that could finally swing things in New York's favor.
The Bulls came into this season absolutely on fire, winning their first five games without breaking a sweat. That included a 135-125 victory over the Knicks on Friday night. However, Chicago's injury situation has become a complete disaster heading into tonight's rematch.
The Bulls are without their backup point guard and scorer Coby White, who is sidelined with a calf strain. Center Zach Collins is also out after wrist surgery. To make matters worse for Chicago, Ayo Dosunmu is questionable with a quad contusion and illness, while Julian Phillips is dealing with back issues.
Bulls' Depleted Roster Opens Door For Knicks
This is exactly the kind of opportunity the Knicks needed to stay in the playoff race early in the season. New York is sitting at 2-3 and needs wins desperately, especially after falling behind the Bulls by three games already. The Bulls are averaging 122.8 points per game, but without White's scoring punch and their depth severely tested, Chicago will struggle to maintain that offensive firepower.
On the Knicks side, Karl-Anthony Towns is still dealing with his Grade 2 quad strain but is expected to suit up tonight after playing through it all week. Mitchell Robinson is questionable with ankle management, but the good news is that New York should be close to full strength otherwise. This is significantly better than what Chicago is bringing to the table.
Can the Knicks Finally Capitalize?
The Knicks have to take advantage of this situation. The Bulls' depth is being tested, and New York's stars need to show up when it matters. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns can exploit Chicago's thin roster.
If the Knicks can control the paint and push the pace, they should win this game. The revenge factor, combined with the injury advantage, gives New York a good hold on the game.
The Knicks' defense needs to focus on forcing the Bulls to shoot from outside since Chicago will be limited in options without White. Brunson can attack the basket against a Chicago team missing pieces, and Towns should feast on the boards without Collins' presence.
This is a must-win for the Knicks if they want to build momentum. The opportunity is right there for New York to take.
