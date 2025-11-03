Knicks' Josh Hart Drops Worrying Update on Nerve Damage
Josh Hart's hand injury is much bigger than people thought. According to reporting from The Athletic, the New York Knicks forward revealed that he has nerve damage throughout his entire shooting hand, not just one finger.
The problem affects his fourth finger the most, but it also causes him to lose feeling in his middle and pinky fingers both during games and when he does everyday tasks like picking things up or typing.
"My nerve hasn't fully gotten back to what it was before," Hart explained. "There's a little bit of tingling, a little bit of numbness in part of my hand. Hopefully, at some point, that nerve will get back, hopefully sooner rather than later. Right now, it's a process."
The History of Hart's Injury
Hart had previously discussed the injury in terms of being a finger problem that would likely require surgery after the season ended. However, the injury turned out to be more serious than initially reported. Hart admitted that not only is the nerve damage impacting his fourth finger, but it's also causing him to lose feeling throughout the day.
The injury became worse during the offseason. Hart had surgery back in July after the Knicks' playoff run ended, and he recovered over the summer. Then, during a pickup game before training camp, Hart was defending and reached for the ball.
He felt sharp pain and knew something was seriously wrong. Doctors told him he needs another surgery that would keep him out for two to three months. Instead of getting it done now, Hart decided to wait until after the season ends because he wants to keep playing for the Knicks.
How It's Affecting His Performance
Hart's performance shows how serious this injury is. In the previous game against the Bulls, the Knicks struggled badly against Chicago. However, on a revenge game night, the New York Knicks snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Chicago Bulls 128-116. Josh Hart had 14 points and nine rebounds in that victory, contributing to the team's dominant performance.
The bigger problem is what this means for New York's entire season. Hart is supposed to be an important part of the rotation. When he struggles, the team loses depth and flexibility on defense and the boards.
The Knicks cannot afford to have their wing player playing at half strength. If the nerve damage gets worse, it could take away a crucial defender and rebounder. Hart's toughness is admirable, but the team needs him healthy and ready to play his best every night.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!