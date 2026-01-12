Knicks Takeaways: Depth Shines in Fourth Quarter vs. Trail Blazers

The New York Knicks ended Portland's impressive five-game winning streak with a 123-114 road victory on January 11, 2026. The game stayed tight throughout, with the teams tied at 34 after the first quarter and the Blazers trailing by just five at halftime.​​

New York improved to 25-14 on the season, pulling away in the final period behind clutch performances from their stars. Portland fell to 19-21 despite a strong effort from Deni Avdija, who left late with a concerning back injury.​

The Knicks proved they could win a grinding road game against a hot opponent, showing the kind of resilience playoff teams need.​

Fourth Quarter Execution Sealed the Win

The Knicks turned a close game into a convincing victory by dominating the final minutes. After Portland pulled within 92-90 early in the fourth quarter, New York responded with a decisive run. OG Anunoby hit crucial three-pointers at 4:15 and 3:13, pushing the lead to 112-104.​​

Jalen Brunson's 23-foot three-pointer with 2:23 remaining extended the advantage to 117-107, essentially putting the game away. The Knicks shot efficiently when it mattered most, with Brunson finishing 26 points and eight assists, while Anunoby added 24 points total. Their ability to execute in crunch time separated the two teams.​

Miles McBride's 24-foot running pullup at 3:50 gave New York a 109-104 lead and deflated Portland's comeback hopes. The Knicks' veteran poise showed as they made winning plays down the stretch.​

Avdija's Gutsy Performance Overshadowed by Injury

Deni Avdija delivered a team-high 25 points for Portland on 8-17 shooting, adding five rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 38 minutes. He kept the Blazers competitive throughout, scoring in multiple ways and creating opportunities for teammates.​​

Teammate Toumani Camara expressed concern but remained hopeful, saying Avdija would "come back better, whatever situation". The 25-year-old forward has been central to Portland's recent success, making his potential absence a major blow.​

Knicks' Depth Advantage Made the Difference

New York's balanced attack overwhelmed Portland's smaller rotation. Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 20 points and 11 rebounds, dominating the paint. Mikal Bridges added 18 points with a team-best plus-18 rating in 34 minutes.​​

The Knicks' bench provided solid minutes, with Mitchell Robinson grabbing key offensive rebounds and Jordan Clarkson hitting a clutch three-pointer in the second quarter. This depth allowed New York to maintain pressure throughout all four quarters, eventually wearing down the Blazers.​

Portland's bench struggled to match that production, with Caleb Love (21 points) doing most of the heavy lifting. The Knicks simply had more weapons at their disposal.​

