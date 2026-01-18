Key Takeaways from Knicks' Disappointing Loss to Suns

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks' slump reached its lowest point on Saturday night. A 106-99 home defeat at the hands of the Phoenix Suns made them 2-8 in their last ten games and the four-game losing streak at Madison Square Garden had the loyal crowd already at breaking point.

Of course, missing Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart was a big setback, but the team still had enough talent to put up a fight. Instead, the Knicks turned in another non-energetic performance that was full of turnovers, defensive lapses and the inability to close out games that caused their own fans to boo them ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌loudly.

Head coach Mike Brown acknowledged the frustration postgame.

"The fans have, in my opinion, every right to boo or to cheer or do whatever they want," he said. "They pay their hard-earned money to come to the games and this is entertainment for them, so you've got to respect that."

That says everything about where this team currently stands.

Miles McBride Can't Carry This Team Alone

Miles​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ McBride was able to score 23 points, but it was not even close to being enough to make up for the Knicks' systemic failures. This young player has been given a bigger role since Brunson is out, and even though you can definitely see he is working hard, the sad reality is he's being asked to do too much against very tough playoff defenses.

The last quarter was a great revelation of McBride's limits when it comes to being the main scoring option. Thus, when the Knicks really needed a basket in crunch time, he totally froze from 3-point range, failing to make those shots which, if successful, might have kept his team still in the game.

This is not a comment on McBride's skills, it is a statement about the way the roster is put together that necessitates him being thrown into situations that he is not made ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌for.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 23 points and OG Anunoby contributed 21, but neither could generate consistent offense when it mattered most. Towns missed a critical three-pointer late in the fourth with the Knicks trailing by seven; a shot was enough to end their comeback hopes.

When asked about his level of concern after the loss, Towns said: "I don't like losing any games, so of course, for me, the concern is winning the next one. Just staying focused on the task at hand, winning games, and giving our fans something to cheer for."

Easier said than done when your best players can't execute under pressure.

Madison Square Garden Fans Deserve Better Than This

Jan 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks fans react during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ crowd's booing that was heard when the last seconds left on the clock was not just a reaction, rather, they deserved it.

These fans had invested their feelings and trust in a team that had gone to the Eastern Conference Finals only a year ago, and that looked like a definite title contender.

However, the fans have been given a team in total ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌disarray.

"And now the boos" pic.twitter.com/NRvxgLnqkE — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) January 18, 2026

Knicks​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ fans pay big money to see top-notch basketball. What they are getting is a team that seems uninterested, out of sync, and lacking a plan. The boos will just keep on coming, and they're totally warranted unless Mike Brown and this team find their ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌identity.

