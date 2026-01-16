Knicks Get Jalen Brunson Update Before Suns Game

The New York Knicks received encouraging news on Jalen Brunson's injury status ahead of Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Brunson has been upgraded to questionable after missing most of the last two games with a right ankle sprain.

According to SNY's Ian Begley on X, Brunson's status improved for tomorrow's home matchup at Madison Square Garden. He reported: "Jalen Brunson (ankle sprain) upgraded to questionable by the Knicks for tomorrow's game vs PHX. He missed most of last two games due to ankle sprain. Mitchell Robinson will be available after sitting out vs GSW - the second game of a back-to-back."

Jalen Brunson (ankle sprain) upgraded to questionable by the Knicks for tomorrow’s game vs PHX. He missed most of last two games due to ankle sprain. Mitchell Robinson will be available after sitting out vs GSW - the second game of a back-to-back — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 16, 2026

The upgrade to questionable represents a significant step forward for New York's offense. Brunson has been the driving force for the Knicks this season, averaging 28.2 points and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. His absence was felt immediately as the team dropped consecutive games without their floor general.

How Jalen Brunson Injured His Ankle

Jan 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The injury occurred just four minutes into the team's loss to Sacramento at Golden 1 Center on Jan. 14. Brunson was advancing the ball into the frontcourt when he used a screen from Josh Hart to match up against rookie center Maxime Raynaud. As Brunson initiated his drive with a hesitation move and between-the-legs dribble, his ankle gave out on the non-contact play and he fell to the court.

After briefly getting back on his feet, Brunson continued playing but moved cautiously over the next few possessions. He eventually requested to leave the game with 7:01 remaining in the first quarter, heading straight to the locker room. The Knicks initially listed him as questionable before ruling him out at halftime. He finished with just four points on 2-of-3 shooting in five minutes.

The injury is familiar territory for Brunson. This marks the second time he's dealt with right ankle issues this season after missing two games in November following a similar roll against Orlando. Last season's injury to the same ankle was more severe, sidelining him for nearly a month and costing him 15 games after a March incident against the Lakers.

Despite the recurring location, medical experts who reviewed footage of the latest injury noted Brunson walked out of Sacramento's arena without crutches or a walking boot. That suggests a lower-grade sprain similar to his November setback rather than last year's more serious injury that required extended recovery time.

Mitchell Robinson Returns After Rest

Dec 19, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) reacts after a dunk against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Knicks also received positive news on Mitchell Robinson's availability. The veteran center will suit up against Phoenix after sitting out yesterday's game against Golden State, the second half of a back-to-back set.

Robinson has appeared in only 22 of New York's first 41 games this season but remains dominant when active. He leads the NBA in offensive rebounds per game at 4.6 and provides elite rim protection that the Knicks desperately need. His return gives coach Mike Brown crucial frontcourt depth as New York tries to snap its two-game losing streak.

The Knicks enter tomorrow's contest with a 25-16 record, good for third place in the Eastern Conference. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on MSG.

Whether Brunson actually takes the floor remains uncertain, but his upgrade from out to questionable gives New York hope of having their star back sooner rather than later. The team's offense has struggled without him, and getting him healthy for the stretch run is critical to their championship aspirations.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!