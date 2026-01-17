Knicks Star Josh Hart Suffers Injury Before Suns Game

As everyone was expecting that things were about to get normal, Jalen Brunson might suit up for the game against the Suns, but guess what? Things got much worse for the New York Knicks.

Josh Hart has been downgraded to questionable for the matchup against the Phoenix Suns due to right ankle soreness.

We have already seen Knicks without Josh Hart, and they have struggled a lot. after the Christmas day matchup when Josh Hart was injured Knicks barely won any games. During his eight-game absence, New York was carrying a awful 3-5 record

The numbers tell a scary story about Hart's importance. Since moving into the starting lineup in late November, the Knicks were 12-3 when he was healthy. When Hart plays 30 or more minutes, New York boasts an 11-4 record compared to just 4-4 without him. He's been the engine driving everything this team does well.

Who Steps Up If Hart and Brunson Can't Go?

If we take the worst-case scenario into account, that is, if both Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart sit out for the game against the Suns, the bench will have a critical role in the match.

Miles McBride will likely see his biggest opportunity yet, along with Tyler Kolek, Landry Shamet, and Jordan Clarkson.

And definitely, Karl-Anthony Towns has to take up the leadership role. In the last few matches, we have seen that coach Mike Brown was very disappointed with Karl-Anthony Towns' inability to take control in the game.

Jan 15, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) shoots the ball over Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Now the Knicks are really trying to find their way as they have lost six of their last eight games. When Brunson got injured against the Kings, that was enough to expose several weaknesses in the Knicks team.

Also in their last game against the Warriors, the team really performed well in the first quarter but for the longer stretch, they definitely need players like Brunson and Hart who could carry the load and guide the team to move forward and score enough points to maintain momentum.

The Knicks must pray Hart is cleared to play. If both he and Brunson are dealing with serious limitations, the Suns will seize the opportunity to capitalize on a vulnerable New York squad already reeling from recent losses and inconsistency.

