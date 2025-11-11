Last Minute Predictions for Knicks vs. Grizzlies

The New York Knicks are getting ready for a matchup at home against the Memphis Grizzlies in hopes of winning their fifth straight game.

The Knicks are coming into the game with only Mitchell Robinson on the injury report because the team is playing in the first night of a back-to-back as the Orlando Magic wait in the wings. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will be without center Zach Edey, rookie guard Javon Small, Scotty Pippen Jr., Ty Jerome and power forward Brandon Clarke.

Here's what the Knicks On SI staff predicts for the game ahead:

Jeremy Brener

The Knicks are riding high after a 36-point victory against the Brooklyn Nets. They have the momentum and rest needed to pull out another win against the Grizzlies.

Whether or not Mitchell Robinson plays will affect Mike Brown's rotation, but either way, the Knicks should be able to strike and take advantage of the Grizzlies, who have appeared to be in disarray throughout the first couple games of the season.

If anyone breaks out in the game, expect Jalen Brunson to continue his tear and show out for the Knicks against the Grizzlies. So far this season, he is averaging over 27 points per game and he is the biggest reason why the Knicks have been so successful at the start of the year.

Prediction: Knicks 120, Grizzlies 107

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson dribbles as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Jayesh Pagar

The Grizzlies' depleted roster isn't the real story, it's Ja Morant's frustration that seals Memphis's fate. With five rotation players sidelined, Morant must shoulder impossible offensive responsibility against a Knicks defense designed to trap point guards. Madison Square Garden becomes a pressure cooker for a Memphis squad lacking depth and cohesion.

The Knicks won't just win, they'll embarrass Memphis by exploiting transition opportunities and forcing Morant into hero-ball mode. Karl-Anthony Towns will feast on undersized defenders, while Jalen Brunson orchestrates surgical offensive possessions. Memphis has no counterpunch tonight. This becomes a statement victory exposing the Grizzlies' paper-thin roster construction.

Prediction: Knicks 128, Grizzlies 104

Anthony Rios

The New York Knicks will win by double digits. With the Memphis Grizzlies dealing with injuries, I expect the Knicks to dominate on the glass even with the possibility of Mitchell Robinson sitting. Fresh off a double-double and a tremendous performance in the paint, I expect Karl-Anthony Towns to go for 30+ points and 10+ rebounds in another great outing for the all-star center.

Prediction: Knicks 120, Grizzlies 101

