Metta World Peace Almost Had Knicks Head Coach Job

Metta Sandiford-Artest, best known by previous legal name Metta World Peace, was apparently interested in the New York Knicks' head coach position, but missed out on the opportunity.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Sandiford-Artest said that "some people were scared."

"I tried to get the New York head coaching job," Sandiford-Artest said, while promoting himself for the Dallas Mavericks general manager role. "It almost happened, but you know some people were scared, some people were hating actually."

The Knicks moved on from previous head coach Thibodeau back in June. The move shocked the NBA, as the Knicks had made it further in 2025 under Thibodeau's direction than they had in 25 years, but coach Mike Brown is clearly making an impact already in the 2025-2026 season. Sandiford-Artest offered himself for the role at the time.

"I want to give a shoutout to Coach Tom; I haven't had the chance to battle him, with the exception of the regular seasons, [...] but he did a great job, he was a great addition to the city, [...] he did a great job," Sandiford-Artest said. "I didn't expect it. The city is ready to win and they're trying to make a move."

"Me," He said in the same interview, when asked who the next coach of the Knicks should be. "Only one person, ain't many people, ain't many people. Me."

"I'm a serious guy. I changed my name to Metta, I turned Buddhist, but when you talk about serious, name somebody more serious."

Not Metta's First Rodeo

In his coverage for Bleacher Report, Joseph Zucker pointed out that Sandiford-Artest has chased this role before.

"This wasn't the first time World Peace angled to lead the Knicks," TMZ reported. "After David Fizdale was dismissed in December 2019, he wasted no time in inserting himself into the conversation and laid out his credentials. It doesn't appear World Peace was a serious candidate for New York before the organization landed on Mike Brown."



Sandiford-Artest has limited experience as a coach, serving just one season as a player development coach for the Los Angeles Lakers' development team, the South Bay Lakers, in 2017-2018. He also served as the assistant head coach for the Cal State LA women's basketball team, a job he reports he has held for seven years. The Knicks were clearly looking for someone with a stronger resume, and got one in Brown.

Sandiford-Artest's NBA career spanned 19 seasons from 1999-and included runs with the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers. Sandiford-Artest played one season with the Knicks, from 2013-2014, before reuniting with the Lakers until his retirement in 2017. He is possibly best known for the Malice at the Palace, a brawl involving players and fans at a 2004 Pacers vs. Pistons game that began with an altercation between Sandiford-Artest (then known as Ron Artest) and Pistons center Ben Wallace.

The Knicks (8-4) are facing a showdown with the Miami Heat (7-6) next, after suffering a loss to the Orlando Magic on Nov. 12. Prior to the Magic game, the Knicks were on a five-game winning streak, and they'll hope to climb back up with this matchup. They are currently second in the Eastern Conference, behind the 11-2 Detroit Pistons.

