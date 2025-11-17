Five Questions Ahead of Knicks vs. Heat Rematch

The New York Knicks are back in action against the Miami Heat in a rare home-and-home series.

To learn more about the Knicks' opponent, we spoke with Miami Heat On SI reporter Brady Hawk.

What was your take on the Heat’s performance against the Knicks in the NBA Cup?

My take was that it was extremely anti-Heat Knicks. What usually finds its way to be an in the mud, defensive battle, turned into quite the offensive show for both sides. I'm not sure if that can be emulated in the second match-up, but the Heat need to find a way to increase the perimeter defense and limit second chance opportunities.

How has the Heat offense been able to grow this season?

The Heat have completely avoided pick and roll basketball. They've leaned on isolation attacks, better spacing, and a simple drive and kick game. The goal is to play faster on the break, take shots earlier in the clock, and increase the amount of total shot attempts each night.

What’s something people should know about the Heat that cannot be found in a box score?

Paint touches are key for this Miami Heat team. While the advanced data will unveil that after digging into it, the Heat's scoring success all derives from getting two feet in the paint and making a play. Whether it's a Jaime Jaquez Jr short jumper or a Davion Mitchell kick-out, it's the silent killer of the Heat's success this season.

What do the Heat need to do differently to beat the Knicks this time?

Box out, rebound, and box out some more. While the Heat matched scoring on Friday night, they just couldn't finish a defensive possession to save their life. As they will continue to be undermanned in the front-court, it needs to be a group effort to both box out and collectively crash the glass. If they can limit Mitchell Robinson and the Knicks, that changes things.

What’s your prediction for the game?

My prediction is a much lower scoring outing for both teams. Don't think I'd call it a defensive clawing match, but definitely a lesser version of Friday night. I somewhat expect a Heat win after giving Erik Spoelstra two full days off to get to the drawing board and adjust to what he saw 72 hours ago.

Kickoff between the Knicks and Heat is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside the Kaseya Center.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!