Is Jalen Brunson Playing vs. Heat? Knicks Latest Injury Report

The New York Knicks are in a tough spot right now, and face a challenging situation against the Miami Heat with their star point guard sidelined. Jalen Brunson will miss tonight's game due to a sprained right ankle, while OG Anunoby remains out with a hamstring injury.

Full Knicks Injury Report

The Knicks enter Monday's road game dealing with multiple injury concerns. OG Anunoby is out with a strained left hamstring that will keep him sidelined for at least two weeks. Jalen Brunson is also unavailable, sitting out with a sprained right ankle sustained last Wednesday against Orlando. Deuce McBride's status is questionable due to personal reasons, adding more uncertainty to the backcourt rotation.

Travel Plans Bring Hope



Despite being ruled out for tonight's game, there's encouraging news on Brunson's recovery timeline. According to reports, Jalen Brunson will travel with the Knicks on this road trip, signaling that his injury isn't as severe as initially feared.​



ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth shared some good news for Knicks fans about Brunson's condition. "What I'm told is that he's truly day-to-day. He got treatment today and is off crutches. The hope is he'd travel with the team on the five-game road trip with the hope he could return. It's all dependent on his pain tolerance, which is pretty high," Hubbarth reported.​

What Happened to Jalen Brunson

Brunson suffered a Grade 1 right ankle sprain during the fourth quarter of the loss to the Orlando Magic on November 12. The injury occurred with under two minutes remaining in the game. Before exiting, Brunson had delivered an impressive performance with 31 points and six assists.​

He was seen leaving Madison Square Garden in a walking boot and on crutches, which raised serious concerns among fans. However, the Grade 1 diagnosis is the mildest sprain category possible. The concerning part is that this is the same ankle that bothered him last season.

OG Anunoby's Injury Setback

OG Anunoby's injury happened early in Friday's NBA Cup game against Miami. Just two minutes into the contest, Anunoby grabbed his left hamstring on a fast break and immediately exited the game. He did not return to action.​

The team announced he will be re-evaluated in two weeks, meaning he'll miss the entire upcoming road trip. This is a significant blow considering his defensive importance to the team.​

Impact on Team and Potential Replacements

The absence of both starters tests the Knicks' depth during a crucial stretch. However, the team showed one of the best performances in the last 140-132 victory over Miami without Brunson. Landry Shamet exploded for a career-high 36 points off the bench, while Karl-Anthony Towns dominated with 39 points and 11 rebounds.​

Josh Hart contributed a triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. Moving forward, Shamet will likely see expanded minutes as the primary backup guard. Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek could also receive more opportunities to handle playmaking duties.​

The Knicks proved they can compete without their star guard, but getting Brunson back healthy remains the priority as they navigate this five-game road trip.​

