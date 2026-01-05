Mike Brown Gets Real About Knicks' Slump

The New York Knicks will take on the Detroit Pistons in an attempt to snap their three-game losing streak, and head coach Mike Brown recently opened up about the adversity the team is facing at the moment.

After a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Brown emphasized that it isn't how you fall, but how you get back up that matters.

“We’re in an area we’re not used to, a little bit of adversity,” Brown said, h/t Mike Vaccaro of The New York Post. “I’ve never been a part of a team that hasn’t gone through adversity. Every team’s going to. It’s about how we respond, how we get out of it. It’s a great opportunity to see what we’re made of.”

Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson shared his forward-thinking attitude after the game.

“We need to be more sound and have each other’s backs because things aren’t going to be perfect," Brunson said. "Now we got to be able to have each other’s backs when things break down.”

Fan Reaction to Knicks' Losing Streak

With Josh Hart and Landry Shamet still out and the conference-leading Pistons on the horizon, fans are less optimistic. After the 76ers loss, one fan posted a celebratory video with the caption, "i dont have to watch knicks basketball for 48 hours" while another commented on it, "Don't worry we losing Monday."

Another posted a video of Brunson breaking down during a game, writing "Went from chasing the one seed to barely clinging onto the two seed." Some in the comments were more optimistic, with one writing, "Say it with me guys JANUARY LOL….still mad season left" and another writing, "It’s January not April. We’ll be ok."

Injured and Skidding, But Optimistic

The Knicks' injuries have caught up with them, but fans are excited about rising stars like Tyler Kolek, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Mohamed Diawara, who have stepped up in the face of the recent adversity. With the trade deadline on the horizon (Feb. 5) and plenty of season left, there is no need to fear the worst just yet. The slump may be a quick one, and the Knicks are optimistic even with a tough schedule for the week ahead.

“For us, it really doesn’t matter [that we’re playing the Pistons]," Brown said of their coming showdown. It’s whoever is in front of us. We need to go figure out how to play the right way on both ends of the floor and get a win. It’s as simple as that. Our mindset is everybody just trying to bring a little bit more."

“A little bit more defensively. A little bit more offensively, in order to get over the hump. There’s not anything tricky or magical that we’re going to come up with in a matter of two days. We just know we can bring a little bit more to the table.”

