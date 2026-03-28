Mitchell Robinson Gets Honest With Fan About Knicks Loss

The New York Knicks had built real momentum going into their road trip. Seven straight wins had everyone talking about a deep playoff push, and then Charlotte happened, a 114-103 loss to the Hornets that stopped that streak cold.

After the game, Robinson posted a Snapchat story calling out the team, and the New York Basketball X account reshared it. A fan had already said what a lot of people were thinking, and Robinson did not dodge it.

The fan's message read:

"Yall played like shi today man"

Robinson's response, written over the Snapchat post, was honest and direct:

"We did but that's basketball ain't gone be a great night everynight"

Mitchell Robinson on Snapchat: pic.twitter.com/vpfObqzPVU — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 28, 2026

But Robinson did not stop there. On Instagram, he went further, leaving a comment that held himself and his teammates accountable:

"Don't even matter unless we change our approach we ain't doing shit special. Keep that bullshit up myself included."

Did the Knicks' Winning Streak Hide Bigger Problems

Seven wins felt good, but a closer look at who the Knicks were beating tells a different story. Most of that streak came against already-eliminated teams playing out the string. Brooklyn, Indiana, and Washington were not playoff tests.

And even in those wins, New York was not always convincing. There were slow starts and stretches where the offense stalled. The wins kept coming, but the approach Robinson is now calling out was already there, quietly.

Charlotte is sitting at 39-34, not a title contender. But they came ready, played with urgency, and punished every loose habit New York had been getting away with. The Hornets outrebounded the Knicks by 19, the worst such margin New York had seen all season, and rebounding is Robinson's whole job.

Robinson finished with 4 points, 6 rebounds, and a block in 26 minutes. Jalen Brunson came out firing with 17 points in the first quarter, but New York could not sustain it. Charlotte took over behind Kon Knueppel's 26-point night, shooting 53 percent from the field and knocking down 16 threes while building a lead that reached 21.

That kind of loss does not just happen. It builds quietly over a stretch where a team starts believing its own momentum a little too much. Robinson clearly saw it, and he said so out loud. The Knicks, now at 48-26, face Oklahoma City next, the best team in the league, and that game will show whether his words actually landed.

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