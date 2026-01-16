NBA Analyst Drops Worrying Truth About Knicks Future

The New York Knicks entered the 2025-26 season with championship aspirations, yet recent performances have raised serious questions about whether this franchise can truly compete for a title.

One of the league's most respected voices has now put a spotlight on the critical issue threatening New York's Finals hopes, and it all centers on Karl-Anthony Towns' play.

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins recently shared his growing concerns about the Knicks' trajectory, expressing reservations that go beyond typical season struggles. "I'm very concerned. I'm very concerned," Perkins stated on NBA Today, emphasizing the gravity of the situation facing the franchise.

"I'm very concerned."@KendrickPerkins explains why he's concerned about the Knicks going forward ✍️ pic.twitter.com/FYBHlOFGrq — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 15, 2026

The KAT Problem

Perkins sounded pretty confident about who should bear responsibility for the Knicks' concerns. The analyst pointed directly at Karl-Anthony Towns as the key to New York's championship hopes, or lack thereof. "The most important player on that squad, if they're trying to get to the NBA finals or even thinking about winning the NBA championship, is Karl Anthony Towns," Perkins explained.

However, according to Perkins, Towns hasn't been living up to that billing. "And it's too many times throughout the course of this season that I'm watching the Knicks play, and he doesn't seem engaged on both ends of the floor," the former NBA champion observed.

The concern isn't just about inconsistency; it's about a troubling pattern. Towns continues to pick up crucial fouls at the worst possible times, a habit that has plagued him throughout his career. "Like, we've been talking about that for the last two years. They're going to start him at centre. If your centre is not going to anchor your defence and play with the type of force and tenacity, then they're not going to have a shot," Perkins emphasized.​

Recent Disasters Expose Critical Flaws

Jan 15, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives past New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Knicks' struggles became glaringly apparent in their recent loss to the Sacramento Kings on January 15th. Nursing a depleted roster without Jalen Brunson due to an ankle injury sustained early in the game, New York's defensive effort collapsed.

Most telling was a 24-second stretch before halftime that perfectly encapsulated the team's problems: Towns simply failed to get back on defense after turning the ball over. Mike Brown reviewed the footage at halftime and concluded it represented everything wrong with the team's effort level.​

The offensive foul plague continued to haunt the Knicks in their subsequent matchup against Golden State on January 16. Towns fouled out late in the game with three of his six infractions being offensive fouls, a continuation of a troubling trend that has seen him accumulate over 30 offensive fouls this season. Each foul represented a possession the Knicks couldn't afford to waste.

In a telling exchange caught on camera, Towns expressed his frustration to his backcourt partner: "Without you playing... it's harder out there," Towns said. Brunson, taking responsibility for his injury, responded: "My fault bro... it's not our…", a moment that perfectly captured the frustration building within a championship-contending team struggling to stay afloat without their star point guard.​

