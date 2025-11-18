Knicks 0-4 Road Record is Concerning

The New York Knicks fell short to the Miami Heat, 115-113, in what was a back and forth contest. The Knicks are now 0-4 on the road so far under head coach Mike Brown. With a record of 8-5 the Knicks are currently sitting in 5th place in the Eastern Conference. The Heat have defended their home court successfully on two different occasions so far against the Knicks. The other two losses on the roads for New York were at the hands of the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.

If the Knicks want to be taken seriously in the league, they must correct this wrong. The four teams ahead of the Knicks in the standing have winning records on the road.

The first place Detroit Pistons are 4-1, second place Cleveland Cavaliers are 4-3, third place Toronto Raptors 6-3 and the 4th place Atlanta Hawks are 7-2. The Knicks have defended their home court in a tremendous fashion, with a record of 8-1. But the truth is, great teams win on the road.

The Knicks at Madison Square Garden are averaging 124.7 points per game, 28.7 assists while shooting as a team, roughly 47 percent from the field and 40 percent from three. Whereas on the road, the Knicks are scoring 10 less points per game, dishing out four less assists and shooting around 31 percent from three.

Knicks and Pacers are the Only Winless Teams on the Road

May 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts in the third quarter during game six of the eastern conference finals against the Indiana Pacers for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Knicks are one of two teams without a win on the road, with the other being the Indiana Pacers. An Indiana team that is clearly eyeing the 2026 NBA Draft and the return of their superstar point guard Tyrese Haliburton next season. Whereas the Knicks have championship level aspirations this year. The season is still young and the current slump can be overcame, but Mike Brown and the Knicks players need to start seeing W's sooner rather than later. With Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby out, the Knicks road draught starts with their all-star big, Karl-Anthony Towns.

KAT's Struggles on the Road

Nov 17, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) protects the basketball from Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Karl-Anthony Towns has been off to an amazing start to the season, when playing on home court. At MSG, KAT is averaging 24 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists while shooting 46 percent from the field and just under 40% from three point land. Towns when playing at home seems like a lock to be an all-star for the Eastern Conference. While on the road, the five time all star looks like a completely different player.

On the road, Towns is averaging 16.8 points, 13.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists while shooting a disappointing 35.6% from the field and an abysmal 17.4% from three. With the Knicks being struck by the injury bug so early into the season, the team will look for Towns to lead the way. When Towns is performing like this on the road for a team already down their superstar point guard and all-star caliber wing, it is truly hard to overcome.

Look for KAT to use these next four consecutive road games as a way to get back on track. Luckily for the Knicks the next four are winnable games, at least should be winnable.

Who is Next?

Nov 9, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives past Brooklyn Nets guard Terance Mann (14) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The next time the Knicks host a game in Madison Sqaure Garden is on Nov. 28. against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Until then, the Knicks next four games are on the road against rookie phenomenon Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks, a tough Orlando Magic team, the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets and a fun energetic team in the Charlotte Hornets.

If there was ever a time for the Knicks to get back in the win column on the road, it is right now. The Knicks are indeed on the cusp of championship glory, especially when healthy. It is right there for the taking for New York, especially in a beat up eastern conference. Coming into the season, the Knicks were labeled as contenders and rightly so. But if they continue to struggle on the road, especially with there upcoming road schedule, the Knicks will be labeled as pretenders and it would be hard to disagree.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!