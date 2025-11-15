Four Takeaways From Knicks Victory Over Heat

The New York Knicks were able to pull of an impressive win against the Miami Heat, In an anticipated high scoring affair, the Knicks won 140-132. The Knicks were without their superstar point guard Jalen Brunson, who is currently nursing an Grade 1 ankle sprain, and lost wing OG Anunoby five minutes into the game with a left hamstring strain. Due to the injuries sustained to two of the Knicks starters, it was up to the rest of the roster to step up to the occasion and that is exactly what happened. Here are the main takeaways from the Knicks win over the Heat.

Karl-Anthony Towns' First Half Was Something to Behold

Nov 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates his three point shot against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Karl-Anthony Towns put on a show for the ages against a solid Miami Heat team. Towns dropped 31 points on 11-16 shooting, while also draining 6-10 threes in an astonishing performance on the offensive end. Without Brunson and Anunoby, Towns reminded critics of what he can bring as a potential number one option when needed. Although he did cool off in the second half, without his performance in the first half, the Knicks might have not been in the game by halftime. Towns took the "next man up" mindset and put it to good use, scoring the second most points in a half in his career.

Landry Shamet Has a Home in New York

Nov 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) warms up before a game against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While KAT dominated in the first half, another player for the Knicks decided to put on a show for the ages in the second half. Going into halftime Knicks shooting guard Landry Shamet had a total of six points. What he went on to do in the second half will be a special moment Shamet and the New York faithful will remember for the rest of the season. Shamet caught fire and went on to score 30 second half points, finishing the contest with a career-high 36 points.

Shamet was efficient from the field, shooting 12-19 from the field and 6-12 from three. The Knicks brough back Shamet on a one-year non-guaranteed contract for a total of 3.08 million dollars. So far this season, Shamet is averaging 10 points on 48% from the field and just under 45% from three. Shamet is slowly becoming a New York crowd favorite. In a contract year, it might safe to say, in an eight-year career that saw him suit up for six different teams, the sharpshooter out of Wichita State might have a home in New York City.

Mitchell Robinson is the Best Offensive Rebounder in the NBA

Although he did not score a single point in the win against the Heat, the impact of Mitchell Robinson was in full effect. Robinson managed to get into foul trouble early, allowing him to only play 14 total minutes. In those 14 minutes, Robinson was able to grab 10 rebounds, eight of those boards were eight offensive rebounds. You read that correctly, eight offensive rebounds in only 14 minutes of play.

In only 16.2 minutes per game, Robinson is averaging 8.7 board per game, 5.8 of those rebounds are on the offensive end of the floor, which leads the league. Per 36 minutes, Robinson is averaging a remarkable 13 offensive rebounds per game. Robinson is far and away, the best offensive rebounder in basketball.

Robinson's efforts went over well with Mike Brown.

"FREAKIN' MITCH ROBINSON. OH MY GOD" Brown said. "8 FREAKIN' OFFENSIVE REBOUNDS! WAY TO GO MITCH!"

Knicks are the Team to Beat in the East

Last but certainly not least, the New York Knicks are the team to beat in the East and should be the favorites to make the NBA Finals. Going into the matchup against a Miami Heat team ranked first in the league in pace, the Knicks were able to able to match that intensity with ease. Going bucket for bucket against a lethal Miami offense. With contributions from every single player that received a minute of playing time, everyone played a tremendous role. Mikal Bridges shot poorly from the field, but made up for it swiping seven steals on the defensive end. The Knicks bench, yet again proves they are in the upper echelon of bench units in the league.

With Shamet's career high 36, Jordan Clarkson added in 24 points of his own. Josh Hart was all over the court, per usual, finishing with a triple double, his 16th in a Knicks uniform. Without Anunoby and Brunson, the rest of the team showed up which is a tremendous sign, knowing the entire team is capable of stepping up in those situations. The rest of the Eastern Conference might be in trouble, especially when Brunson and Anunoby return to the hardwood. The Knicks at full strength are the team to beat in the East.

