Grading the Knicks' Starting Five So Far This Season

The New York Knicks are off to a solid start this season with one of the most impactful starting fives in the league. With a new coach at the helm and a new offense installed, let's take a look at how the starting five is doing so far this season.

Jalen Brunson: A+

Nov 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) warms up before the game against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

We start off with the Knicks' superstar point guard Jalen Brunson, who has started off the season playing like an MVP. Before suffering a Grade 1 right ankle sprain against the Orlando Magic, Brunson was wreaking havoc for opposing defenses on a nightly basis. Despite suffering an injury in the fourth quarter, the all-star guard still managed to finish with 31 points, which has been pretty much a typical Brunson performance.

Brunson is currently leading the team in scoring and assists with averages of 28 points and 6.5 assists per game. In all but two games so far this season, Brunson has managed to score at least 20 points. Including a tremendous performance against the Memphis Grizzlies, in which he dropped 32 points on 11-19 shooting and 6-9 from three point land. In that masterclass of a game, Brunson managed to also get his teammates involved, dishing out 10 assists, leading his team to a dominant victory.

Head coach Mike Brown's new offense does not require isos for Brunson, rather more passing, cutting, off ball movement and shooting the three ball, in which Brunson has thrived. Although Brunson might be set to miss a little time, his impact so far is that of MVP caliber, which makes the grade of an A+ deserving.

Mikal Bridges: A+

Nov 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) warms up before the game against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Mikal Bridges is discussed as one of the best two players in the NBA. Utilizing his length to be one of the more versatile defenders and one of the best shooters so far this season, Bridges has showed he was well-worth five first-round draft picks. Bridges is currently averaging 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. While on the defensive end is averaging 1.5 steals per contest, including a game against the Memphis Grizzlies in which Bridges swiped four.

Bridges is also off to an impressive start pertaining to his efficiency, in which he is shooting 52 percent from the field and an amazing 45% from the three point line. So far this season in 11 games, Bridges has nailed 3+ three pointers, showing he is reliable as a three point marksman. Due to his reliability on both sides of the ball, especially from three, Bridges is worthy of an A+, maybe perhaps an A++.

OG Anunoby: A

Nov 5, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) brings the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Yes, so far everyone listed in the Knicks lineup is worthy of at least an A. OG Anunoby has been a solid scorer and a menace as always on the defensive side of the ball. Anunoby, like Bridges is one of the better two-way players in basketball. With the ability to give a team 20 and hold the opposing team's top scorer to below 20 makes Anunoby a true valuable piece to the Knicks success going forward.

Anunoby is averaging 17 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game so far this season. He is shooting 48.3 from the field and 39.7 from three. Although his numbers and efficiency are outstanding, there have been a couple of games in which Anunoby struggled offensively.

Anunoby has hit at four-plus threes in four games so far this season, including a game against the Bulls where he went 5-7 from beyond the arc. Anunoby has collected at least one steal in all 11 games so far, including a game against the Wizards in which he had five. Anunoby has played on an all-star level on both ends, which normally would result in an A+, but due to a couple of games where he shot poorly from the field, an A feels right.

Karl-Anthony Towns: B+

Nov 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

The lowest grade so far belongs to five-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns. This does not necessarily mean KAT has played poorly, it is more so we all know what he is capable of. Towns so far this season is averaging 20.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, one block and one steal per contest. Although a double-double is impressive and deserves praise, KAT has struggled with his efficiency to start the season. Towns is shooting 42.9% from the field and 32.7% from three. Known as one of the best shooting big men of all time, Towns is held to a higher regard in comparison to other bigs in the league. Towns has improved with his physicality down low and when driving to the rim, which is a great sight to see.

We have seen flashes of what Towns can bring to table with a 33-point performance to go along with 13 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in a brilliant showing against the Wizards. Coming into the season, many speculated what KAT's role will be in Mike Brown's offense in which KAT even stated "Honestly, I don't know - but we're figuring it out"

The Knicks are only 11 games into a season with a new coach and new system. While his counterparts are up to speed with Brown's offense, Towns is still trying to figure out his role. His efficiency will improve over time, and when it does, this grade will be bumped up to an A.

Mitchell Robinson: B

Apr 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) warms up before game two of first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Yes, Mitchell Robinson has only played five games. Quick shoutout to Miles McBride, Landry Shamet and Ariel Hukporti, all of whom have started and had solid contributions for the Knicks in Robinson's absence. But, Robinson is the set starter at the five when healthy, and when he is, Robinson is a major factor for the Knicks on defense and the offensive glass.

Robinson is only averaging 4.4 points, but that is not where his value is. Robinson is averaging 8.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game while only playing an average of 16.6 minutes per game. Per 36 that is an average of 9.5 points, 18.2 rebounds and three blocks.

The Knicks' starting center had a memorable game in a win against the Brooklyn Nets. In only 17 minutes, Robinson finished with eight points, eight rebounds, two blocks, two steals and an astonishing +/- of +40. When healthy Robinson is a major presence for the Knicks interior defense on the weak side and an absolute force on the offensive glass. But, that is the only thing holding him back health.

