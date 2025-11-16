Knicks Seeing Major Improvement in One Area

For years, a major concern for the New York Knicks was the very low usage of their bench. Under former head coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks ran a seven man rotation for most regular season games as well as the playoffs.

The underutilization of the bench can result in starters getting drained and more prone to injury, which has been the case for the Knicks under Thibs the past couple of seasons.

According to SNY, the Knicks' bench ranked dead last in scoring during the 2024-25 regular season, while in the playoffs, the bench unit ranked second to last.

The bench was a major priority in free agency following the hire of former two-time coach of the year Mike Brown. The Knicks signed Guerschon Yabusele, who was fresh off a career year for the Philadelphia 76ers, where he averaged a career-high 11 points per game for a banged-up 76ers team.

The Knicks also inked a one-year deal with former Sixth Man of the Year Award winner Jordan Clarkson, and Landry Shamet signed a one-year nonguaranteed deal. Along with those signings, the Knicks' bench is made up of second-year players Tyler Kolek, Ariel Hukporti and Pacome Dadiet. To round out the bench unit are two Knicks fan favorites, Miles "Deuce" McBride and Josh Hart.

So far this season, the bench has come to life, especially in November. According to BrunsonMuse on X, the Knicks' bench is averaging 46.9 points per game in November, compared to 18.8 points per game last November. Clarkson, McBride, and Hart are averaging 20-plus minutes, while Clarkson is averaging a little over 17 minutes per game.

Knicks bench PPG in November:



2025 — 46.9 PPG

2024 — 18.8 PPG



🤯 pic.twitter.com/t5joP4pdLO — BrunsonMuse (@BrunsonMuse) November 15, 2025

With the injuries to Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby, the bench is expected to step up more than ever. Mike Brown's offense allows the depth of the roster to shine, usually going with a nine-man rotation. The Knicks have had multiple occasions where the bench did their job and more, and it starts with the most recent example.

Landry Shamet

Nov 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) dribbles during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Shamet is fresh off a career night against a dangerous Miami Heat team. The eight-year vet went off for a career-high 36 points, draining six threes in the process. So far this season, Shamet has shown he is a knockdown shooter from three, shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc, while also being a capable scrappy defender.

Shamet is outplaying his contract, which is worth $3.08 million. In a contract year that sees Shamet hitting free agency next summer, the sharpshooter out of Wichita State is proving to the rest of the league that he belongs and could help a team that is contending for a championship.

Jordan Clarkson

Nov 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) celebrates after scoring a three pointer during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

The Knicks signed Jordan Clarkson to do one thing and one thing only: score the ball. In 12 games this season, Clarkson has done just that. Clarkson is averaging 10.3 points per game on solid efficiency. The former sixth man of the year is shooting 46.7% from the field and 38.8% from three-point land.

Clarkson has scored in double digits in six of 12 games this season, with his season high of 24 points coming in the Knicks' win over the Miami Heat. A game in which Clarkson also went 3-for-6 from three and 9-for-11 from the free throw line.

Josh Hart

Nov 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) dribbles during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Many consider Josh Hart the heart and soul of this Knicks team. Hart is the scrappy, do-it-all player that every team would love to have but also hate playing against. So far this season, Hart is averaging 8.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Hart is coming off an outstanding performance against Miami, in which he got his first triple-double of the season and his 16th as a Knick. Finishing with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, Hart cemented himself as one of the better bench players in the league.

Last season under coach Tom Thibodeau, Hart started 77 games and, to no surprise to many, led the league in minutes per game with a whopping 37.6 per game. So, for Hart to be moved to the sixth man position with no signs of slowing down, it goes to show he is willing to do whatever the team needs from him.

Who Steps Up After the Injuries?

Nov 5, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek (13) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

With Miles McBride stepping up for the injured Jalen Brunson, the Knicks would need to look for another bench piece to start for the recently injured OG Anunoby. Could this be where we see Josh Hart return to the starting lineup?

If McBride and Hart become the full-time starters while Anunoby and Brunson recover, Mike Brown could use this time to experiment with the second-year players. Look for Tyler Kolek, Pacome Dadiet and Ariel Hukporti to receive quality minutes. Also, expect to see more Guerschon Yabusele minutes. Yabusele can use this opportunity to get back into rhythm, hoping to recreate the same momentum he had during his career season last year.

If the second-year trio and Yabusele can perform well and contribute quality minutes, it will add a boost to what is already one of the better bench units this season.



Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!