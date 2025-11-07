Knicks' Biggest Problem Continues to Linger
The New York Knicks came into the season needing to fortify their depth because they relied too much on their stars, which wore them down by the end of the postseason.
The team did that in the offseason, signing players to help stretch the bench and hired a head coach in Mike Brown that would be willing to play more than just seven or eight in the rotation. However, Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes the team is still ironing out some kinks when it comes to the bench.
"Jordan Clarkson's Sixth Man of the Year days feel like they're decades in the past, Guerschon Yabusele hasn't been a consistent scoring presence off the bench, Mitchell Robinson needed over a week off before debuting and Malcolm Brogdon decided to hang 'em up prior to opening night," Hughes wrote.
"Among other positive expected changes under new head coach Mike Brown — faster pace, dynamic offensive sets, reasonable playing time expectations — improved depth was supposed to be a story. So far, the Knicks haven't gotten anything close to the bench production they anticipated."
Knicks Need Depth to Improve
It's still very early in the season, so it isn't time to push the panic button quite yet. However, some change needs to take place at some point in the next month or two.
The team is off to an okay start at 5-3, but the Knicks have higher expectations for themselves. Hughes thinks the Knicks can strive to be better in the coming weeks.
"Josh Hart should eventually make a shot or two, and Tyler Kolek has offered welcome glimpses of legitimate point guard play in relief of Jalen Brunson. The search for ways to stay afloat when reserves enter the game seems to have carried over from the Thibodeau era," Hughes wrote.
The Knicks have a lot going for them because they have options. There are several ways in which they can win on any given night, including a deep bench that can challenge some of the best in the NBA.
As the season gets deeper and injuries begin to trickle more around the league, the Knicks' depth will turn into a massive strength. It isn't much of a plus at the moment because legs are fresher and teams are getting a rejuvenated team for the most part night in and night out.
Once the league pushes into the middle part of the year, the Knicks' strength will strengthen.
