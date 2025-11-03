Knicks Slip in Latest NBA Power Rankings
The New York Knicks are back in the win column after beating the Chicago Bulls, snapping a three-game losing streak in the process.
The losses the Knicks took forced NBA.com writer John Schuhmann to dock them three spots in his most recent NBA power rankings. After clocking in at No. 4, the Knicks are now at No. 7.
"After a 0-3 road trip, the Knicks returned home and got some revenge on the Bulls, remaining one of two teams (the 3-2 Clippers are the other) that are undefeated at home and winless on the road," Schuhmann wrote.
Knicks Take Hit in Latest Power Rankings
The teams that rank higher than the Knicks are the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder. It should be encouraging that the Knicks are still second in the Eastern Conference, but they have work to do after losing three games in a row.
Their win against the undefeated Bulls definitely helped them from sliding further in the power rankings. Schuhmann credits the Knicks' win to their 3-point shooting.
"There have been a lot more 3s in New York games this season. The Knicks themselves have seen the biggest jump in 3-point rate by a wide margin, from 38.2% (28th) last season to 48.5% (fourth) this season. They were 20-for-42 (48%) from deep in their win over the Bulls on Sunday, with six Knicks making at least two 3s," Schuhmann wrote.
While the Knicks are shooting the ball well from distance, they are also not defending the 3-point shot at a high level. That's part of why the Knicks have struggled at times this season.
"They’ve also seen the second-biggest jump in opponent 3-point rate, with 46.7% of their opponents’ shots (fifth-highest) coming from beyond the arc," Schuhmann wrote.
"That’s been a little bit of an issue with their opponents having shot better than 40% from deep in four of their six games. Overall, the Knicks and their opponents have combined to make 32 3-pointers per game, the league’s highest combined mark and up from 25.6 (seventh-lowest) last season."
If the Knicks are able to continue dominating the 3-point line in games, they should be able to move up in the power rankings. It also helps that the Knicks will be at Madison Square Garden for all three games this week against the Washington Wizards, Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!