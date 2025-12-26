Knicks' Josh Hart's $185K Robbery Gets Unexpected Christmas Ending

Hart's September nightmare at The Dominick Hotel, where thieves made off with three luxury watches and jewelry totaling $185,000, finally came full circle this holiday season.

What started as a devastating theft ended with an unexpected gift that proved the Knicks' brotherhood runs deeper than any criminal's ambitions.

Mikal Bridges gives Josh Hart a Rollie for Christmas pic.twitter.com/ww5OfKPEfN — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) December 25, 2025

After months of investigation with no arrests, Hart found his own form of restitution on Christmas Day, though not from law enforcement. Following the Knicks' dramatic 126-124 Christmas win over the Cavaliers, teammate Mikal Bridges delivered a gift that had everyone's heads turning: Rolex watches for his teammates.

Talk about poetic justice. Hart loses three high-end watches in a brazen midday heist at a SoHo hotel, and three months later, his teammate hands him a fresh Rollie to restore the collection. While the NYPD couldn't crack the case, Bridges solved Hart's wrist vacancy problem in the most generous way possible.

Teammates Flex Their New Timepieces

The Rolexes Bridges gifted his squad quickly became the talk of social media, with several Knicks posting their new wrists online. Secondary market valuations put the average watch at around $15,000 each, a staggering gesture that underscored Bridges' appreciation for his teammates' contributions throughout the season.

Several Knicks posted the Rolexes Mikal gifted them; we estimate average value on the secondary market in the neighborhood of $15,000 pic.twitter.com/YHQAcFqQpB — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) December 26, 2025

Christmas Comeback Against Cleveland

The Christmas Day matchup against Cleveland provided the perfect backdrop for this feel-good story. Trailing by as many as 18 points early and down 103-86 entering the fourth quarter, the Knicks completed a stunning comeback to steal a 126-124 victory at Madison Square Garden.

Jalen Brunson led the charge with 34 points, seven rebounds, and six three-pointers, while Jordan Clarkson added 25 points off the bench. Reserves Tyler Kolek and Mitchell Robinson sparked the rally, with Kolek contributing 16 points in the dramatic turnaround.

Hart's Ankle Injury Clouds Victory

Hart contributed 15 points, five rebounds, and three assists across 26 minutes before his injury struck. Stepping on Cavaliers defender Dean Wade's foot while driving to the basket, Hart rolled his ankle but managed to convert both free throws before hobbling to the locker room with 7:43 remaining.

The Knicks trailed 107-95 at the time but rallied without him to secure the win. Hart's injury status remains under observation for Saturday's matchup against the Hawks, but his Christmas Day proved unforgettable, not for the theft that haunted him, but for the brotherhood that ultimately healed it.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!