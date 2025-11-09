Knicks Have Easy Opportunity to Keep Home Streak Alive
The New York Knicks are off to a perfect start at home this season with a 5-0 record at Madison Square Garden.
They now have the chance to extend their winning streak to 6-0 in an upcoming game against a struggling Brooklyn Nets team dealing with several injuries. With a full roster and great momentum, the Knicks look poised to continue their dominance on their home court.
Why Are the Nets Facing Such Struggles?
The Brooklyn Nets have had a rough start to the 2025-26 NBA season, holding just a 1-8 record so far. Key injuries have played a major role in their difficulties. Their leading scorer, guard Cam Thomas, is sidelined with a left hamstring strain and is expected to miss at least three to four weeks.
This injury is especially troubling as it is a recurring issue for Thomas, having affected him multiple times last season.
In addition to Thomas, forward Haywood Highsmith is out indefinitely after knee surgery and won’t be returning soon. The Nets’ depth is further depleted by the G League assignments of three young players, Nolan Traore, Danny Wolf, and Ben Saraf.
Missing these five players severely limits Brooklyn’s rotation and puts immense pressure on the remaining squad members to perform against a strong Knicks team on their home floor.
What Makes the Knicks a Tough Match at Madison Square Garden?
The Knicks, in sharp contrast, have recently enjoyed a healthy roster and are playing excellent team basketball. Led by star point guard Jalen Brunson, New York is getting strong contributions from Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges, all of whom have stayed consistent this season.
Madison Square Garden’s atmosphere is in favour of the Knicks, and they are feeding off the energy of their passionate fans. This home court advantage has been crucial in building their undefeated record.
While Brooklyn can lean on Michael Porter Jr. as a bright spot, the Knicks’ defense is well-equipped to contain him and force the Nets’ role players to step up, something that will be difficult with the team’s limited roster.
With these circumstances, the Knicks are well-positioned to grab a sixth straight home win. Their health, depth and cohesion give them a clear edge over an injury-plagued Brooklyn team.
Nets Injury Report for Sunday’s Game
- Cam Thomas: Out (left hamstring strain, expected 3-4 weeks of recovery)
- Haywood Highsmith: Out (recovering from knee surgery, extended absence)
- Nolan Traore, Danny Wolf & Ben Saraf: Out (assigned to G League)
The Knicks will look to continue their home dominance and make it six wins in a row in front of their always-boisterous home crowd. It's going to be an easy win for the Knicks.
