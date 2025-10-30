Knicks Fans Demand Karl-Anthony Towns Trade After Loss
The New York Knicks fell 121-111 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, and fans are calling for Karl-Anthony Towns' head. After another terrible performance, social media exploded with trade demands and harsh criticism of the struggling big man.
Towns has had a nightmare week. On the game against Miami, he put up just 15 points on 6-of-14 shooting with 18 rebounds. While the rebounding numbers looked decent, his offense was nowhere to be found.
Then came the embarrassment in Milwaukee. Towns managed only eight points on a brutal 2-of-12 shooting performance. He went 0-for-3 from three-point range and looked completely lost on offense.
His third quarter was especially painful. He went 1-for-9 from the field and turned the ball over twice as the Knicks blew a 12-point halftime lead.
Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated with 37 points on 16-of-22 shooting. The contrast between the two big men was stark and embarrassing for New York.
Even Towns is Feeling the Uncertainty
After the game, Towns was asked about his potential in the Knicks' new offense under Mike Brown. His answer did nothing to calm worried fans.
"Honestly, I don't know - but we're figuring it out," Towns admitted.
That response set off alarm bells across Knicks Twitter. For a max contract player who's supposed to be a leader, admitting confusion about his role four games into the season is unacceptable.
The reaction from Knicks Nation was swift and brutal. One user wrote, "KAT is getting traded for Giannis isn't he?" The comment reflected the growing belief that Towns might be trade bait for the superstar he just faced.
Another fan noted, "Talented player but his losing mentality and lazy defense will hold this team back. Trade him before it's too late." The criticism highlighted concerns about Towns' effort level and competitive fire.
One supporter pointed out, "Hes pissed he knows hes getting traded." The observation suggested Towns' body language on the court revealed his awareness of the trade rumors swirling around him.
Multiple fans blamed Towns directly for the loss. One wrote, "Don't blame anyone but KAT here. He's been a poison no matter where he's gone and has won nothing. Giannis, we're waiting!!!!" The harsh words reflected frustration with Towns' career-long playoff struggles.
Some focused on the team's overall energy. One user noted, "The team seems so sad wtf is going on. Just share the ball play together." The comment suggested Towns' poor play was affecting team morale.
Others attacked his fundamentals. One fan observed, "kat giving off mikal vibes from last year. this dude ruins teams. No defense. No basketball iq." The comparison to Mikal Bridges' struggles cut deep, suggesting Towns was a chemistry killer.
Another simply stated, "Terrible look by one of your main players and supposed leaders….grow up." The disappointment in Towns' leadership was clear.
The Knicks face the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night in a Halloween matchup. Towns needs to bounce back immediately or the trade talk will only get louder.
With Jalen Brunson carrying the offense and Towns struggling, New York's championship hopes look shaky. If the big man can't figure out his role soon, the Knicks might have no choice but to explore trade options. The pressure is on, and time is running out for Towns to prove he belongs in New York.
