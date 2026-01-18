Knicks Get Crucial Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart Update

The New York Knicks have struggled in recent weeks, and their injury problems haven't helped matters.

New York dropped their third straight game Saturday night, falling 106-99 to the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks were without two key starters in Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, but there is some positive news on that front moving forward.​

Head coach Mike Brown addressed both players' statuses following Saturday's loss and provided encouraging updates on their availability.​

According to SNY's Ian Begley on X, Brown spoke about both players during his pregame availability.

"Mike Brown was asked tonight if there was concern about Jalen Brunson's ankle sprain. 'No. He's day to day.' On Josh Hart, Brown said, 'He's just a little sore so we're just going to be cautious especially this time of year.' Hart is out with right ankle soreness".​

Mike Brown was asked tonight if there was concern about Jalen Brunson's ankle sprain. "No. He’s day to day." On Josh Hart, Brown said, "He’s just a little sore so we’re just going to be cautious especially this time of year." Hart is out with right ankle soreness. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 17, 2026

The updates suggest the Knicks could get their starting backcourt back sooner rather than later, which would be a welcome development for a team that has now lost eight of its last 10 games.​

Brunson injured his right ankle on Jan. 14 against Sacramento when it gave out on a non-contact play just five minutes into the game. He walked out of the arena without crutches or a walking boot, which medical experts viewed as a positive sign for the injury.​

This marked the second time this season Brunson has dealt with right ankle issues after missing two games in November with a similar injury. The All-Star guard has missed three straight games since the injury occurred, sitting out contests against Golden State and Phoenix.​

Hart's Impact on Winning

Dec 16, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts against the San Antonio Spurs during the Emirates NBA Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hart's potential return could be equally important for the Knicks' fortunes moving forward.

The 29-year-old has been dealing with right ankle soreness, the same ankle that sidelined him for eight consecutive games from late December through early January. He suffered the sprain during New York's Christmas Day victory over Cleveland when he stepped on Dean Wade's foot while driving to the basket.​

Hart returned for three games before the ankle flared up again, playing 37 minutes against Golden State on Thursday before sitting out Saturday. His impact on winning has been undeniable this season.​

He's averaging 12.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while providing the versatility and toughness that makes New York's system work.

Both players are listed as day-to-day moving forward, which means they could return as early as Monday when the Knicks host the Dallas Mavericks. The Knicks desperately need their stars back on the court as they look to stop their current slide and get back to winning basketball.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!