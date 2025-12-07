Knicks' OG Anunoby Disrespected by Desmond Bane's Dirty Throw

The New York Knicks improved to 16-7 with a 106-100 victory over the Magic at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, extending their home record to 13-1. But the win was overshadowed by a controversial incident involving Desmond Bane and OG Anunoby late in the fourth quarter.

Magic Guard Draws Technical for Ball Throw at Anunoby

Desmond Bane received a technical foul for throwing the ball at OG Anunoby while the Knicks forward was out of bounds during Sunday's game at Madison Square Garden.

Desmond Bane t'd up for flinging ball at OG Anunoby pic.twitter.com/m5LYezhI4z — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) December 7, 2025

The incident occurred with approximately five minutes left in the fourth quarter. Anunoby attempted a layup that missed, and Bane grabbed the rebound. Instead of starting a fast break, the Magic guard fired the ball directly at Anunoby.

Officials reviewed the play and assessed Bane a technical foul. The decision came after determining Bane deliberately threw the ball at the Knicks forward rather than simply making an outlet pass.

Despite the physical nature of the play, both players appeared to move past the incident quickly. They were seen remaining calm with each other shortly after the technical was called.

OG and Bane chop it up after the technical. https://t.co/eGfmORDhjF pic.twitter.com/MsHar3Gv33 — KNICKS BEAST (@KnicksBeast) December 7, 2025

The play drew attention on social media, with one observer noting Bane didn't even attempt to save the ball and simply wanted to hit Anunoby. The technical foul marked Orlando's only such penalty of the game, while New York avoided any flagrant or technical violations.

This incident adds to Bane's growing reputation for aggressive tactics. The Magic guard was previously ejected earlier this season against Atlanta after delivering a flagrant foul on Onyeka Okongwu and then spiking the ball into his head as he fell. Bane has also been involved in confrontations with Kevin Durant and even shoved his own teammate, Santi Aldama, during a timeout last season while with Memphis.

Knicks Secure Revenge Win Over Magic

Even without Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson led New York with 30 points on 10-of-23 shooting, adding nine assists to orchestrate the offense. Anunoby bounced back from the Bane incident to finish with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting while grabbing seven rebounds in 28 minutes.

Josh Hart provided his typical all-around effort with 17 points and 12 rebounds. The Knicks shot 43 percent from the field and controlled the glass with a 52-48 rebounding advantage.

Orlando struggled offensively all afternoon, shooting just 38 percent from the field and 29 percent from three-point range. Bane finished with 16 points on 7-of-15 shooting but hit only two of four three-point attempts in 34 minutes.

Dec 7, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) drives past Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Paolo Banchero returned from injury to contribute 16 points, though he appeared limited in his first game back. Jalen Suggs added 17 points to pace the backcourt, but the Magic couldn't overcome their shooting woes.

This marked the third meeting between the teams this season. Orlando won both previous matchups, including a 124-107 victory at MSG on November 12 and a 133-121 road win on November 22, making Sunday's result particularly satisfying for the home crowd.

New York's victory pushed its home record to 13-1, one of the best starts at Madison Square Garden since the 1992-93 season. The Knicks have now won their last six home games and remain the second seed in the Eastern Conference behind the Detroit Pistons.

