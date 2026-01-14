Knicks Insider Drops Major Update on Guerschon Yabusele Trade Status

The New York Knicks' frontcourt experiment with Guerschon Yabusele appears headed for an abrupt ending. SNY insider Ian Begley confirmed on "The Putback" podcast that the French forward's days in Manhattan are numbered, with trade discussions heating up ahead of the February 5 deadline.​

"Alvarado still there for the Knicks. Yabusele, I still think that eventually he will be moved," Begley said during his latest podcast appearance with Mills Sports Media.

The veteran reporter's comments echo what league sources have been whispering for weeks: New York's $12 million free agent signing hasn't worked out, and both sides are ready to move on.

Begley explained the situation plainly. "It seems like this is headed towards the Knicks finding a trade partner on Yabusele and sending him somewhere where he's got a chance to play because his minutes just haven't come consistently here," he noted.

The 30-year-old forward has appeared in just 32 games this season, averaging a measly 3.3 points and 2.2 rebounds in 9.9 minutes per contest.

Why the Yabusele Signing Failed

The Knicks signed Yabusele to a two-year deal worth $12 million this past offseason, using their taxpayer mid-level exception to land the French international. After posting career-best numbers in Philadelphia, 11.0 points and 5.6 rebounds on 50.1 percent shooting, Yabusele was supposed to provide scoring punch and frontcourt depth behind Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby.

Instead, head coach Mike Brown has shown minimal faith in the veteran forward. Through 32 appearances, Yabusele is shooting just 41.3 percent from the field and has been relegated to garbage time. His playing time has dwindled to the point where he recently missed a game against Portland due to a quad injury that barely registered on the injury report.

Jose Alvarado Remains Knicks Target

Dec 26, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado warms up before a game against the Phoenix Suns at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

While the Yabusele trade appears inevitable, Begley made clear that New York's interest in New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado remains strong.

"The interest is there. It's going to continue to be there until the Knicks either make a move that rules out Alvarado or New Orleans deals him somewhere else," Begley explained.​

Alvarado, 25, earns $4.5 million this season and brings elite perimeter defense, averaging 3.3 assists and a steal. For a Knicks team struggling defensively on the perimeter, Alvarado's abrasive, high-energy style could provide the spark New York desperately needs heading into the playoffs.​

What a Yabusele Trade Package Looks Like

The challenge for New York is finding a willing trade partner. Yabusele's production has cratered so dramatically that teams aren't lining up to absorb his $5.5 million salary. The Knicks may need to attach draft compensation, likely second-round picks, to sweeten any deal, especially if they're trying to flip Yabusele into a package for Alvarado.​

Marc Stein of The Athletic reported that the Knicks have officially made Yabusele available, signaling their willingness to make "minor tweaking" to the rotation before the February 5 trade deadline. With roughly three weeks remaining, expect the Yabusele saga to reach its conclusion sooner rather than later.​

