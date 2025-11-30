Knicks' Role Player Emerging as Surprising Three-Point Threat

For years New York Knicks' guard Miles McBride has been utilized as a spark plug off the bench. Known as "Deuce" by the New York faithful, McBride has grown to become a crowd favorite in the city that never sleeps. Equipped with a dog-like mentality that he uses to be a pesty defender on the perimeter and a capable scorer.

Entering the Starting Lineup

But lately, due to several injuries on the Knicks roster, McBride has been asked to step into a starting role. Due to OG Anunoby suffering a hamstring injury, it is likely Deuce will remain the starter, until Anunoby is ready to return. Since entering the starting lineup, McBride has molded himself into one of the more valuable archetype in the basketball world, a three-and-D player.

Miles McBride has always displayed an aggressive defender on the perimeter, but as of late he has matched that aggression on the offensive end. So far this season McBride has started in six games for the banged up Knicks. In those games the three-and-D guard is averaging 15.2 points, 3.2 rebound and 2.5 assists per game, while shooting 45.7% from the field, 43.2% from three and 80% from the free throw line.

The Knicks offense has been clicking since the return of All-star point guard Jalen Brunson, who missed two games due to a Grade 1 ankle sprain. Although the offense is ran through the superstar Brunson, the role players around him must also play important roles, in which McBride has since becoming the starter.

In his last five games, McBride is averaging 16.6 points on 47.5% from the field and an insane 48.7% from three point land. McBride's performances as of late are giving Mike Brown a very tough decision to make when it comes time the entire roster is healthy.

Impressive Displays of Shooting

Nov 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) shoots the ball during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In the Nov.17 matchup against the Miami Heat, McBride started for the injured Brunson and put on an impressive showing. Although the Knicks lost by two in a back-and-forth game, McBride put up 25 points and drained five three pointers.

McBride also showcased his three point shooting in the Knicks two more recent games. Against the Charlotte Hornets, McBride scored a solid 19 points, while also going perfect from three. McBride drilled five threes on five attempts in a wonderful showing.

In his most recent contest against the Bucks, McBride scored 19 points again, while draining another five three pointers on seven attempts. In his last two games, McBride is shooting 10/12 from beyond the arc.

With McBride becoming a trustworthy threat from three, Brunson being healthy and the team clicking as December approaches, sky seems to be the limit for this team. It should be interesting to see if McBride can keep this hot shooting up all season. If he does, the league might be looking at one of the best three-and-D players in the association.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!