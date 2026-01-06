Knicks' Jalen Brunson Opens Up About Losing Streak

The New York Knicks have lost their last four games, and the problem is nebulous. They can't get it together on defense, and after losing 121-90 to the East-leading Detroit Pistons, their superstar talked to the media about what the loss really means.

“This (loss) is a testament to where we are as a team and where we need to go,” Jalen Brunson said. “It’s not a wake-up call or anything about playoff basketball. They were ready to go, they wanted to play, they truly wanted to win and we didn’t.”

Brunson went on to, politely, share that the Knicks are going to handle their issues privately — even if it's unclear what the issue actually is. The skid came with the new year, not long after the team's NBA Cup win.

“We just need to respond,” Brunson said. “A lot more needs to be said, but we’re going to keep that internal because there’s no reason for us to, no disrespect, (say it to the media).”

KAT Needs to Step Up

Karl-Anthony Towns took responsibility for the loss after putting up just six points in his 23 minutes on the floor with one rebound and one assist. It was an unusual night for Towns, who has averaged 21.5 points per game this season with 11.5 rebounds (second in the league) and 2.8 assists.

“The biggest adjustment is for me,” Towns said. “Mike (Brown) said I have the biggest sacrifice. We’re going to figure it out.”

Mike Brown On the Slump

Brown has led the Knicks boldly this season, taking an aggressive approach to developing their bench pieces and making a strong first impression with his new team in New York. Brown remains optimistic despite the slump.

"It's pretty simple," Knicks coach Mike Brown said. "They just physically kicked our a--."

"Everything's on the table right now for us defensively. We have got to figure out, have to bring it physically but we as a staff have to keep finding ways to help that group."

The 23-13 Knicks, now third in the East, will prepare to face the 13-22 LA Clippers at Madison Square Garden, still without Josh Hart and Landry Shamet, and hope to improve on their 15-4 home record. After their best season in 25 years, the Knicks were considered the team to beat in their conference, but their latest loss may have proved otherwise.

Unlikely to make any big moves at the deadline and down two critical players, the Knicks will hope to make it happen with the team they have.

