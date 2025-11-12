Knicks' Jalen Brunson Sneakers Have Hidden Meaning Behind Them

Jalen Brunson's latest sneaker creation goes far beyond aesthetics. The custom Nike Kobe 5 "WTR" (What The Rick) player-exclusive kicks are a touching tribute to his father, Rick Brunson, who carved out a unique NBA career as a journeyman point guard.

Every colorway on these vibrant shoes represents a different NBA team his father suited up for, making them one of the most meaningful pairs in the Knicks guard's exclusive sneaker collection.​

The eight colored panels on the Kobe 5 PEs tell a vivid story of perseverance and dedication. Each hue represents a franchise Rick played for, with the Knicks blue and orange, Celtics green, Raptors purple, Bulls red, SuperSonics green and yellow, and Clippers and Rockets colorways all woven into the design.

Jalen Brunson in the “What the Rick” Nike Kobe 5 PEs with colors from Rick Brunson's many teams pic.twitter.com/wdjc21fnq4 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 12, 2025

Jalen first debuted the shoes during the 2025 playoffs against the Detroit Pistons, and they've become a symbol of respect for his father's relentless work ethic.

What's the Story Behind Rick Brunson's Journey?

Rick Brunson's nine-season NBA career took him across the league on a path without guaranteed security. Despite going undrafted in 1995, he carved out a respectable career, starting with the Portland Trail Blazers in 1997.

He went on to play for eight different franchises, including the New York Knicks (twice), Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Clippers, Seattle SuperSonics, and Houston Rockets.​



Brunson became a steady presence around the league, averaging 3.2 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists across 337 NBA games. His defining moment came in 1999 when he was part of the Knicks team that reached the NBA Finals, marking the franchise's first championship appearance since 1994.

Dominating the Grizzlies

Speaking of perseverance, Jalen just showcased that same mentality in the Knicks' dominant performance against the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 11, 2025.

The Knicks cruised to a 133-120 victory with Brunson leading the charge with a team-high 32 points and 10 assists.

Nov 11, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks to drive past Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Mikal Bridges added 22 points while Karl-Anthony Towns knocked down multiple three-pointers in the dominant win. The victory extended New York's winning streak and improved its record to 7-3 on the season, with the team remaining undefeated at home at 7-0.

The performance showcased the kind of basketball excellence that traces back to the foundation Rick Brunson helped instill in his son.​​

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!