Knicks' Josh Hart Opens Up About Karl-Anthony Towns' Adjustment

The Knicks are stuck in a rough stretch right now, losing nine of their last 12 games and watching Karl-Anthony Towns struggle through his worst statistical season since his rookie year. With all the noise around the five-time All-Star's fit in Mike Brown's system, Josh Hart had something to say about adapting to playing alongside the $53 million center.

Hart's comments came during a recent press conference when asked about the difference in facilitating for Towns compared to last season. The Knicks guard didn't sugarcoat the adjustment period the team is going through.

"I don't know. It's a little different," Hart said. "But, you know, we're basketball players. We got to be able to adapt to different situations. I think coaches have to adapt to their players and we have to adapt to coaches. So I think there's a good middle ground. Sometimes, you know, we're still trying to figure that out."

That last part stands out. The Knicks started the season hot and won the NBA Cup in December, but they've gone just 7-11 since that championship. They're sitting at 26-18, having fallen to third in the Eastern Conference behind both Detroit and Boston. Hart's words confirm what the standings already show - this team is still working through major chemistry issues.

Towns' Struggles Go Beyond Offensive Touch

Hart made it clear where his priorities lie when discussing Towns.

"At the end of the day, he's a good offensive player. He's going to figure that out. We got to make sure we focus on defence. So, you know, I don't want to hear too much about his touches. I want to hear about him blocking shots."

The defensive emphasis isn't random. Towns is averaging 20.8 points and 11.5 rebounds this season, respectable numbers on the surface. But dig deeper and the problems show up everywhere. His 46.9% field goal percentage is a career-low, and he's shooting just 36.3% from three. His paint finishing has dropped significantly from previous seasons, a concerning trend for a seven-footer who built his reputation on efficient scoring.

Last season with the Knicks painted a different picture. Towns averaged 24.4 points on 52.1% shooting and 39.8% from three in his first year in New York. He earned his fifth All-Star selection and helped lead the team to the Eastern Conference Finals. The efficiency was there under Tom Thibodeau's system, even if defensive questions lingered.

The contrast raises an obvious question: what changed? Towns has been open about his struggles adapting to Brown's approach, calling it the biggest adjustment for him. Brown hasn't been shy about his frustrations either. After the Sacramento loss, he called out Towns for a play where the center fell and didn't sprint back on defense, saying it "sums up what our night was."

When Chemistry Issues Go Public

Things got messier after the Warriors game. Brown hugged Draymond Green postgame despite Green tripping Towns during the contest. The moment had created a cold wind through the locker room.

Hart's focus on defense rather than offensive touches points to the team's real concern. While Towns has struggled scoring, his defensive breakdowns have been more damaging. He ranks among the worst paint defenders in the league despite his size and rebounding ability, and the Knicks have allowed opponents to dominate when he's on the floor.

New York isn't giving up yet. The Knicks haven't engaged in any trade talks involving Towns and plan to stick with their core through the Feb. 5 deadline. But Hart's comments about still figuring things out don't exactly inspire confidence. The question now is whether they can find those answers before the struggles cost them a real playoff run.

