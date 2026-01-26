Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Speaks Out on Minneapolis Shooting

Karl-Anthony Towns spent the majority of his NBA career building his life with the Minnesota Timberwolves before the trade to the New York Knicks. That connection is so strong that he had to speak out instead of staying silent after seeing the recent events in the Twin ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Cities.

The Knicks center posted a statement on social media addressing fatal incidents in Minneapolis, where the Timberwolves are based. In two separate instances, federal agents shot and killed 37-year old Minneapolis residents Renee Good and Alex Pretti, sparking further protests and attention to the region nationwide.

"What is happening in the Twin Cities and the Great North Star State is heartbreaking to witness. These events have cost lives and shaken families — and we must call for accountability, transparency, and protections for all people. This moment demands that we must reflect honestly on what our values truly are. My thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences are with the families of Renée Good and Alex Pretti."

Towns closed with a simple but powerful message of solidarity.

"I stand with the people of Minnesota."

Towns' Bond With Minnesota Runs Deep

​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌Towns is still closely tied to Minneapolis, the city he represented from 2015 until his trade to the Knicks in October 2024. His work in the community was recognized when he received the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award and people of the city still see him as their very ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌own.

That connection was obvious when he returned to Target Center in late December. Towns delivered a season-high 40 points in the Knicks' defeat to his old team, and when he was substituted toward the end of the game, the crowd stood up and applauded him. He confessed to reporters that it is still painful to leave Minnesota and that it is the spot where he "left his heart and ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌soul."

On the court, Towns is averaging 20.5 points and 11.4 rebounds for this season. The team is sitting at 27-18, fourth in the Eastern Conference, and went through a rough patch in January, losing 8 of its 12 games before bouncing back with a historic 54-point win over Brooklyn.

His​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ comments suggest that even though Towns is currently a Knicks player, he still holds a piece of Minneapolis in his heart. The troubles there have led to a reaction from various public figures and officials in Minnesota, and Towns clearly could not stay silent about events impacting a community that he still considers his ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌home.

