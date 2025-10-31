Knicks Leave Door Open for Mitchell Robinson Return
The New York Knicks face the unbeaten Chicago Bulls in a crucial matchup for the struggling metropolitan squad. The Knicks are 2-2 and need to compete against the Bulls' perfect 4-0 start. Several players are dealing with injuries, and their availability will determine New York's chances of getting a win in Chicago.
Is Mitchell Robinson Playing Today?
Mitchell Robinson remains questionable against the Bulls. The Knicks' starting center was spotted at full practice earlier this week for the first time since the season began.
Robinson was a full participant in the session and appears to be progressing toward his season debut. According to reports, his status will be a game-time decision. Coach Mike Brown confirmed that Robinson is unlikely to be fully healthy but acknowledged his tremendous value to the team when available. Robinson has been managing a persistent left ankle issue since being sidelined after the third preseason game.
Mitchell Robinson's return is a major storyline as the Knicks look to improve their frontcourt depth. Robinson fully participated in yesterday's practice session, which is a huge sign for New York fans hoping to see their starting center back on the floor.
He has missed the entire Knicks regular season so far, but his conditioning appears to be improving daily. If Robinson does play tonight, he would likely be on a minutes restriction as he works his way back into game shape. The Knicks brought him on their road trip to Chicago with the hope that he could return in this crucial matchup.
Injury Report: Current Status
Here is the current injury status for both teams:
- Mitchell Robinson (Center) – Questionable with left ankle injury
- Karl-Anthony Towns (Power Forward) – Probable with right quad strain
- Guerschon Yabusele (Forward) – Probable with left knee sprain
- Miles McBride (Guard) – Expected to play after personal absence
- Coby White (Bulls) – Out with right calf strain
- Zach Collins (Bulls) – Out with left scaphoid fracture
The Knicks appear to be near full strength compared to Chicago's injury situation. Karl-Anthony Towns has been playing through his quad strain and is expected to suit up despite not being 100 percent healthy.
Guerschon Yabusele's knee injury is also not expected to keep him off the floor. Miles McBride has rejoined the team after missing games and should be available. Mitchell Robinson's participation will be the wild card, but his full attendance at practice is encouraging.
Expected Starting Five
The Knicks' projected starting lineup against the Bulls features:
- Point Guard – Jalen Brunson
- Shooting Guard – Mikal Bridges
- Small Forward – OG Anunoby
- Power Forward – Karl-Anthony Towns
- Center – Mitchell Robinson or Ariel Hukporti
If Robinson is unable to play, Ariel Hukporti would likely start at center. The addition of Robinson could significantly strengthen New York's frontcourt defense and rebounding ability against Chicago's physical team.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!