Knicks HC Explains Karl-Anthony Towns Benching Decision

The New York Knicks might finally be back in the New York groove with the return of Josh Hart, who was back on the court in New York's 123-114 win against the Portland Trail Blazers. There was one big name missing from the fourth quarter, though: center/ forward Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns nabbed 20 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes throughout the Knicks win, but wasn't brought back to finish the game. According to head coach Mike Brown in his post game media availability, even though the star normally closes things out for his team, Brown liked the momentum of the guys on the court.

“We normally do [close with Towns]. On the minutes sheet, he’s there [to play down the stretch]. But we strung a lot of stops together. And we were getting out and going. And I will do this — if I think a group is rolling, I’ll keep a group out there," he said (h/t Posting and Toasting). "As long as it doesn’t impact a guy’s minutes drastically. And that group was rolling and I kept them out there because of it.”

Oct 9, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown reacts as he talks with center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden.

Brown also explained that adjustment is required both on behalf of the player and on the coaching staff.

“I’ve said this before: It’s not all on KAT to adjust to and adapt to what we have to do. He’s had the hardest adjustment period because he’s had to learn the most," Brown said. "In the same breath, I have to make sure that I help him by simplifying what we do and making sure I’m putting him in the right spots and then he’s got to do the things necessary to help out, as well.”

Karl-Anthony Towns Struggling to Adapt to Mike Brown as HC?

The new Knicks bench boss apparently has had friction with Towns all season. While an insider suggested that the beef has been squashed, the adjustment period is clearly still ongoing. Towns reportedly had the most difficult time under the new coach's play style, and it looks like those difficulties have continued.

Starters aren't getting as many minutes on the 2025-2026 Knicks as they did on the 2024-2025 team. Former head coach Tom Thibodeau had a reputation for almost over-relying on his starters, while Brown clearly takes a different approach.

Towns has come forward before and said that he has the biggest period of adjustment to the new system, which in other games has impacted his rhythm, though dropping 20 points on Portland even with limited fourth quarter minutes might indicate the new ways are working.

