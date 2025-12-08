Knicks' Mitchell Robinson Assumes Babysitter Duty in Viral Moment

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has many responsibilities when he takes the court, and they mainly include playing basketball.

His role has changed constantly this season, starting some games alongside Karl-Anthony Towns in the frontcourt and other times coming off the bench. Against the Orlando Magic, his role changed again, with him taking over as the starting center for Towns, who was sidelined by a calf ailment.

It was a big game for the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Southeast Division squad is 2-0 against New York thus far this season, including handing them their only loss at home, in a 124-107 defeat on Nov. 12.

That zero was turned into a one during the Sunday matinee, with the Knicks winning 106-100. Robinson earned a rest down the stretch after his performance in the game. He was on the bench with his teammates, but his afternoon wasn't over yet.

Mitchell Robinson Part of Hilarious Viral Moment with Josh Hart

Dec 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

It was Kids Day at MSG, and Josh Hart’s son partook by showing up on the bench near the end of the game. With the contest looking to be in hand, it was a cute moment that quickly turned viral.

With New York trying to close out the game, head coach Mike Brown turned back to his regulars for the final few possessions of the game. That meant Hart had to check back in, which unexpectedly turned Robinson into a babysitter on the bench.

Mitch is like "I didn't sign up to babysit wtf" 😂😂💀 pic.twitter.com/RXu5f8cnVd — KnicksNation (@KnicksNation) December 7, 2025

Hart hurriedly handed his son, Haze, to Robinson, who looked on in disbelief and utter confusion in a hilarious viral moment.

Robinson, who is shooting a historically poor percentage from the free throw line this season, doesn’t look as nervous stepping to the charity stripe as he did accepting Haze on his lap with Hart running to the scorer’s table to check in.

He eventually received some help, passing his teammate’s son off for what would have been his third assist of the afternoon had it counted on the box score.

Josh Hart handed Mitchell Robinson his kid when he got subbed in 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/ZRK5srN3XH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2025

Robinson stuffed the stat sheet against the Magic, grabbing a team-high 13 rebounds, including eight on the offensive end, to go with six points, one steal and one block.

Good thing the New York center is an impact performer on the court with his ability to control the paint with his presence as a rim protector and rebounder, because being a full-time babysitter doesn’t look to be something in his future.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!