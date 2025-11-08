Knicks Players Expose Each Other's Embarrassing Old Tweets
The New York Knicks turned social media detectives in a hilarious video that had teammates guessing who posted the most embarrassing old tweets.
From bougie food preferences to questionable relationship advice, these resurfaced posts gave fans a glimpse into the players' internet history.
Knicks Players Guess Old Tweets
The video kicked off with the tweet "Club going up on a Tuesday," immediately sparking debate among the squad. Teammates threw out guesses ranging from Josh Hart to OG Anunoby, with some suggesting it sounded like something Mikal Bridges or Jalen Brunson would post.
The reveal confirmed what several players suspected: the tweet belonged to Jalen Brunson, who took the ribbing in stride as his teammates laughed at his throwback party anthem reference.
Things got even more entertaining with the caviar confession. The tweet "Became a fan of caviar this summer" had players immediately calling it "extremely bougie," with multiple teammates insisting it couldn't be OG because he "definitely not eating caviar."
Guesses flew around the room, with Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Yabu all mentioned as potential culprits. The tweet ultimately belonged to Jordan, with teammates noting that the reveal made perfect sense because "Jordan does like the finer things in life."
Josh Hart owned the cryptic post "I'm eating in a world where I'm considered bait," which had teammates pointing fingers at Jalen Brunson and KAT before landing on Hart himself.
The philosophical nature of the tweet sparked confusion and laughter among the players as they tried to decipher its meaning.
The final tweet delivered the biggest laughs. "Ladies, Twitter is not your personal journal" came from Landry Shamet's 2014 account, with Hart hilariously responding, "I feel like that's literally what Twitter is."
Teammates guessed everyone from Josh Hart to Mikal Bridges and Mitch Robinson before the grammatical clues gave it away. The "apostrophe and great punctuation" ultimately revealed Landry as the author, showcasing his attention to detail even in his social media hot takes.
The Knicks are sitting first in the Atlantic Division with a 5-3 record to start their 2025-26 campaign, riding a three-game home winning streak after dismantling Minnesota 137-114 on November 5.
Jalen Brunson leads the squad with 28.2 points per game, while Karl-Anthony Towns dominates the glass at 12.8 rebounds. With Brooklyn visiting Madison Square Garden on November 9, the team's camaraderie remains evident through content like this, proving their bond extends beyond basketball as they chase division supremacy.
